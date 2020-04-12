““In a loud voice they were saying: “Worthy is the Lamb, who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and strength and honor and glory and praise!””
Revelation 5:12
Coach Jack Lengyel was brought in to a heck of a job in 1970. He was tasked with a job no one wanted, rebuilding the Marshall Football team that had lost 75 players and most of its coaching staff in a plane crash. In a sport that demands winning, that simply was not the case for Marshall in 1971. One of the assistants who survived by switching with a passenger, is upset that Marshall is not only not winning, they weren’t honoring those who died with their level of play. “Winning is everything!” the assistant yelled. What followed later in a church is one of the better moving scenes of the film ‘We are Marshall’ and formed the backbone of coach Lengyel’s outlook: “For the first time in my life, […] maybe for the first time in the history of sports, suddenly, it’s just not true anymore. At least not here, not now. No. You see, Red, it doesn’t matter if we win or if we lose. It’s not even about how we play the game. What matters is that we play the game” I would add talk about it! I can think of no other tribute to the Resurrection of Jesus on Easter than what the Bible calls playing the game, the game of testimony! The name of Jesus has endured through the power of the Holy Spirit for almost 2,000 years (2033 will make the 2,000 year anniversary of his Death and Resurrection). How? Through us ladies and gentleman! The Black Plague, persecution, false teaching, war, denominational splits, the Corona virus, all have challenged the church and they have all failed, because followers of Christ talk about what he’s done. This Easter we will have more time than ever to talk about what Jesus has done for us with our families with our communities (via text and calling!), And in prayers of praise with God himself. The church has not endured because people have talked about other people's sins, the church has endured because we point to the Lord God and King Jesus Christ who overcame all of our sin and so that we might have life and have it abundantly (cf John 10:10)! Who can you testify to about what Jesus has done for you today? Who do you know that needs life and strength back and only come from him? Don’t be obnoxious and force Jesus on those who are not ready. Be inviting, encouraging, and confident, let people know that the only reason why you are here today is not only because of Christ and His cross, but his resurrection that has given hope to millions for the last 20 centuries. He has won! He is worthy. One day we will get back to being in our worship spaces. On that day, may we realize we have been honoring Him all along, especially this Easter weekend. Christ has Risen! He has Risen indeed!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.