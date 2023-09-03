Being a homeowner again, especially when your new home is your old home, is an interesting experience. I had forgotten how much work it is when you’re in charge of making every house decision from plumbing to painting to landscaping. It’s immensely satisfying, but my home wasn’t exactly a “turnkey” place when we bought it.
The Missus and I were reminiscing how easy it was to move into our Las Vegas home. It was clean, well painted, no weird creative flairs…. We just moved in our stuff and moved on with our life.
My current home has an abundance of personality, split between what I remembered as a child coupled with changes we are adapting and adjusting to. The sink area in my childhood bedroom has, for all intents and purposes, been restored to its former look, which still takes me by surprise. I still haven’t gotten used to it. It still takes me by surprise, and in a lot of ways, I still can’t believe it’s real.
It’s hard not to look at the house and think “What would Mom and Dad have done?” I have to stop myself from doing that. Because at the end of the day, it’s my house now. I have to make the decisions. Of course, I’m keeping a lot of the original elements, my parents had great tastes, but it’s also really comforting. The backyard was mine, and that’s where I’m throwing a lot of energy (when the sun isn’t trying to melt me).
I’m still opening up and taming the backyard area, and freeing up the creekbed. I was surprised to see there was still one wooden step left on a landing tree where my friends and I would zipline across the creek. The last wooden step, now old and brittle, is a reminder of a lot of days and nights with my group of friends. One of the friends I used to zipline with passed away this year, so rediscovering that one holdover from my youth brought a pleasant, though bittersweet moment to my yardwork.
Now, I prepare for the holiday rush. I get to spend my birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s in my home, all in one giant rush. It’s a lot of memories I’m going to have to contend with, and while I’m greatly looking forward to it, I can’t help but wonder what longing is going to tug at me for those old childhood days with my family.
