More than a hundred years ago in the late 1800s and early 1900s, there were many social reformers focused on the cause of temperance where activists confronted the issues involved around the use or misuse of alcohol. And among the most prominent of temperance organizations for women specifically was the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and Athens was one of many locales that had a unit. We see this in the Feb. 24, 1910 Athens Review with a notice of an organization of a local WCTU group and later in a June issue where there was a specific column that bore a reprinted poem and the group’s motto: “For God and Home and Native Land.” And behind this pair of mentions was an organization with both a national as well as a local presence.
So what was the WCTU? According to an online article, the WCTU was "formed to promote total abstinence from alcoholic beverages… for the purpose of reducing crime, poverty and immorality." And that raises some questions -like why did such a group need to exist?
Today we know that alcohol and drug abuse are timeless issues, but why so much emphasis back then? Perhaps that was because drunkenness was more of a social issue than today and WCTU members sought bans on alcohol because they had seen what a problem booze could be. Part of this was the lack of the social welfare resources we have today. After all, consistent drunkenness could endanger families and community services. For families because a drunken husband and father could mean the family became homeless or even desperately hungry. And if your local sheriff or doctor was often drunk then you might have to struggle because of their absence. Today there are usually social measures that care for those affected.
Though actually founded in 1873, the WCTU grew in prominence starting in 1879 with its new president, Frances Willard, a spinster reformer from Illinois. As it worked out, the national organization was designed around local units working in various areas on similar projects. For example, one project was for members to work for passage of laws that required there to be female matrons in jails or prisons for female inmates, to replace the male guards. Also, WCTU members would set up booths or information locations at local fairs or festivals to pass out their literature and answer questions about the cause of temperance. In addition, many units had their members visit prisons or jails, to distribute flowers with a Bible verse attached.
Another national WCTU project was to encourage the passing of legislation that made sure students in public schools understood how evil and even poisonous liquor was. However, sometimes when the WCTU provided the material it had a tendency to be somewhat inaccurate or based on popular assumptions. In one case, for example, some WCTU material that went with the idea that booze was a poison in one 1887 book stated that “…alcohol turns the liver quickly from yellow to green to black…hardens and shrinks the liver…or else swells it to two or three times its normal size.” Another time one story revealed how when a Boston doctor was bleeding an alcoholic patient (at the time an actual means of treatment) and found that the blood drawn would flame up when touched with a match.
The Texas WCTU units in Texas evolved from when Frances Willard toured in the early 1880s and by 1887 state members totaled some 1500 members. Of course black women joined their own segregated units. It soon became evident that membership in white groups came from middle class women from evangelistic Protest churches and black members were often teachers or other professionals.
However, by 1910 competition from other women’s organizations began to cut into membership numbers; the same thing happened when many units began to support women suffrage. Of course this latter idea came because women needed to vote so they could support anti-liquor legislators who were sympathetic to temperance measures.
Then into the 1920s, 1930s and beyond the WCTU membership began to decline as the focus turned to other issues such as opposing cigarette advertising, gambling, bathing beauty contests and suggestive movies. Then as members in the 1940s and 1950s passed on there were few if any younger new members and it might be said that the WCTU in Texas was at an end by the 1970s when the last president passed away in 1978.
