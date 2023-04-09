Touted as "the world famous dry crusader," W.E.”Pussyfoot” Johnson was set to speak to “the citizens of Henderson county..." at the first Baptist church in Athens on February 20, 1928. Also, since his appearance was part of a 50 community Texas tour under the sponsorship of the Anti-Saloon League, his topic would be obvious. According to the announcement in the February 16, 1928 Athens Weekly Review the speaker was described as "…The best known man in the world aligned against the [liquor] traffic” and his speaking tours had included the U.S. and other countries. In fact, the reporter related, "His campaigning for the dry cause has not been confined to America alone but he has visited practically every country in the world …" However, audiences were not always welcoming since, as the reporter related, when he spoke one time in England there was a riot and he lost an eye in the fracas.
The February 9, 1928 Weekly Review provided more information about this illustrious visitor to Athens: "He is just back from a tour of the world and his theme here is ‘As the Orient Sees America.'" On this tour, said the reporter, he was greeted by large crowds and his audiences had various responses as "the wets heckled him and the drys shouted themselves hoarse in his honor." In fact on a previous tour to India as he spoke to thousands who gathered to listen (or jeer) he found that many major Indian newspapers covered his appearances.
Born William Eugene Johnson in New York in 1862, he spent several years in law enforcement to enforce anti-liquor laws and occasionally he had gone "undercover" to visit saloons to gain information. Apparently he was dubbed "pussyfoot" because of the "cat-like stealth" he developed as he pursued malefactors in the Oklahoma Territory. There newspapers called him "The gent with the panther tread" - in fact he supposedly wore rubber heels on his shoes.
Johnson had attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he then worked for a local newspaper and managed a news bureau. It was while he was there that he developed his anti-liquor sentiments and came to support prohibition. Then in 1889 during a debate on statewide prohibition he pretended to be an anti-prohibitionist to gain information from liquor producers - information that he used to oppose the "wet" cause. One of his tactics was to correspond with the "wets' ' asking them how to best defeat prohibition, and then published their responses to assist the "dry" opposition. At one point he posed as the brewer of “Johnson’s Pale Ale” to connect with other liquor interests to acquire the information he needed to counter their appeals.
As Johnson gained attention for his Nebraska activities, he was appointed a federal agent to enforce anti-liquor laws in the Indian Territory and Oklahoma in 1906. Over the next few years he was said to have secured more than 4400 convictions - accomplished when he led sweeps through saloons. Saloon owners put a $3000 price on his head, which seems to have inspired him to change tactics - to nighttime raids.
Upon leaving the federal service Johnson became affiliated with the temperance activist organization, the Anti-Saloon League, a group that was a very effective anti-liquor organization. Founded in Ohio in 1893, the League had a clear purpose. According to one source, their purpose "...was to work for unification of public anti-alcohol sentiment, enforcement of existing temperance laws and enactment of further anti-alcohol legislation."
Both on the local and the national scene, the League supported and implemented legislation that sought to ban access to liquor access and as their name implied, to ban the "saloon" or local drinking establishments. Today the word "saloon" probably connotes a friendly neighborhood bar rather like the British pub but then often in cities the "saloon" was also a community center of prostitution, drug dealing and gang crime.
As one League leader put it, ""It has not come...simply to build a little local sentiment or to secure the passage of a few laws, or yet to vote the saloons from a few hundred towns. These are mere incidents in its progress. It has come to solve the liquor problem." The League's motto was "The Saloon must go!"
Johnson retired from speaking in 1930, returning to his New York home where he died in 1945.
As Jonson was scheduled to speak in Athens the reporter encouraged attendance. As he put it: “"You are invited not only to hear his wonderful story but also to shake his hand and bid him God-speed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.