Davy Crockett...Billy the Kid – and many others. Real historical characters who over the years have become the subject of folktales about their amazing feats. Yet there are others who though fictitious also gained folk hero status over many years of tale-telling. However, while many of these heroes developed over many years, Paul Bunyan popped on the scene shortly after the first written appearance. So was he a real folk tale – or just a result of some inspired PR guy?
Paul was already well known, a fact we can gather from a syndicated column in the Nov. 28, 1923 Athens Weekly Review when Elmo Scott Watson described him in the column “Tales of the Old Frontier.” He began: “Of all Americans pioneer types few were hardier or more picturesque than the lumberjack,” began Mr. Watson, and then went on to describe as an unusual American folk hero who was also a lumberjack. Of course this was Paul Bunyan.
Watson was ready to tell stories about him who “was the super-lumberjack whose exploits have been told in every bunk-shanty in the United States.” Also, he wasn’t just a great lumberjack but he was also an inventor. For example, “the grindstone upon which his men sharpened their axes was so big that every time it turned around once it was payday.” The stories continued - when he called his crews to meals he would blow a dinner horn that was so big that the first time he used it he blew down ten acres of pine. However, misuse of the horn caused so much damage that he abandoned it and the tin in the horn was used to cover the largest train depot in the country.
According to Watson, one of Paul’s inventions was a “down cutter” or a machine that could level hundreds of trees in one swath. Using this Paul wanted to run three long work shifts so to provide the necessary illumination for his men he installed the Aurora Borealis.
Assisting Paul in his work was his gigantic blue ox Babe – and he used her to pull the kinks out of crooked logging roads so the leveled trees could be taken out.
There were many more such legendary feats, but what’s interesting is that most of the spectacular stories about Paul Bunyan seem to have erupted into public attention about 1916. Which was just the time when there was issued some promotional pamphlets by a national lumber company, written by publicist William B. Laughead. Indeed, there had been earlier references about Paul and his feats in certain parts of the country, but the legend took more familiar shape when the publicist got busy. So what might have happened was that Laughead elaborated on a few original oral stories and added some of his own details. For example, Laughead dubbed the giant ox “Babe” – in one earlier story the nameless ox was pink! He also offered an actual picture of Paul, and also wrote up the giant lumberjack as being immensely tall. Earlier accounts had identified Paul Bunyan as being just unusually hall and strong, but when Laughead entered the scene he soared to a height equal with the treetops.
With this new publicity, Paul’s accomplishments now even included creation of some national landmarks. According to Laughead, many of the 10,000 lakes in Minnesota were created from the footprints of Paul and Babe. Then other writers went with the idea and revealed that Paul had created the Grand Canyon when he dragged his ax behind him, and built Mount Hood from the stones used for his campfire.
Yet there were some skeptics who began to wonder if perhaps Laughead and other publicity types had actually created Paul Bunyan. They were suspicious since the stories were promoted by a lumber company. Some even called it “fakelore” and not “folklore.”
However, another author, Michael Edmonds in his 2007 book about the issue had another idea. He “...concluded that Paul Bunyan had origins in the oral traditions of woodsmen working in Wisconsin camps during the turn of the 20th century, but such stories were heavily embellished and popularized by commercial interests.”
Perhaps it could a combination of many aspects. That a folk hero of local popularity became popular and blown up to add appeal to a man who never was.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.