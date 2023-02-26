Two sermons of Rev. A.B. McReyolds made the front page in the Athens Weekly Review in November of 1923. The issue of the 8th described his using discarded liquor bottles to speak on his support of Prohibition, and he got equal attention in the November 22 issue when he changed his subject. “The Girl of Today” was the title of the sermon and the headline described his audience as being a “crowded house.”
This last topic was in part an answer to the question he’d been asked: “What kind of girl should I marry,” and this was also a subject that he had mentioned in an earlier letter to the Review. There he described his concern about the moral choices of “modern” young women. He heard that “seven out of ten of the girls today drink whiskey.” And smoke. On the contrary, he stated: “I believe the girls [of today] are just as pure, and true and lady-like as they were fifty years ago.”
The later sermon continued the subject as he offered some advice for bachelors seeking a life partner. Here his first point was directed to young men who believed that a woman’s appearance was perhaps the most important factor. His opinion: “That’s where you make your greatest mistake...I’ve seen too many fellows who have been stung by these good-looking queens.”
But what was important was that the potential wife might have the wrong qualities. After all, a woman with the wrong qualifications would surely lead to “..a life of misery instead of contentment and happiness.”
He continued his advice about the wrong type of woman: “In the first place I wouldn’t marry a girl who had on a different dress every time I saw her....these baby-dolls that are always dressed fit to kill in expensive hats, expensive furs, coasts and a different dress every day. Many a husband of these small-town Peggy Joyces is running around with patched trousers looking like six-bits.”
So according to Rev. McReynolds, what type of girl should a young man marry? Certainly not a girl whose mindset wasn’t domestic. “I like music,” he said, “But I don’t want a girl who cannot make as pretty music on a sewing machine as she can on a baby grand.” He went on, “I don’t want any of these women who think more of a deck of cards than they do of a blue eyed baby.” And those who “spend their time running to clubs, etrs [sic], societies and parties...”
And should a woman have a career? Apparently not, according to Mr. McReynolds, since as he put it, “Friends, the greatest career, the highest position of honor, the greatest distinction which any woman can never hope to attin [sic] is that of the guardian angel of a Christian home.”
Then he became specific: “Talk about a career, I would rather have been the mother of James A. Garfield than to have been the greatest woman lawyer in America. I would rather have been the woman of whom Abraham said, ‘All that I am, or ever hope to be I owe to my angel mother’ than be the greatest woman lecturer on the platform.”
Interesting references but possibly confusing since Eliza Garfield was her first husband’s apparent second choice since his original intended was her married sister. Widowed early, Eliza raised her family in poverty, a second marriage was abusive, and her divorce was scandalous. Still, she and the future president were reportedly close. As to Lincoln’s reference it was not for his mother Nancy Hanks who died when he was a child but to his stepmother. After her marriage to Thomas Lincoln, Sarah indeed mothered his children and continued as a loving influence.
Continuing his image of the domestic-minded woman as a “queen”: “It’s great to be a queen. The world has had many crowned queens, but no one has ever counted the uncrowned queens of the world – MOTHER the uncrowned queen of the world - Her home is her throne.” And, no matter the size of where she sat enthroned, the advice was still the same: “Destroy this throne and all the other thrones of the world will totter to destruction.”
However, it seems that despite his criticism of “modern” young women he was hopeful: “God bless the mothers of our land. God bless our young girls, pure and true, who in their purity are more lovely than any flower that ever blossomed on the landscape, more lovely than any bird that has ever ascended into the heavens, the fairest creatures that have ever adorned God’s footstool.”
