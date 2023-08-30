Written records certainly help us learn about our history, but here in Athens, there are those who help us preserve one unique type of record. These are the community members who locate and refurbish the state historical markers and grave markers that commemorate the important names and events of our area. Monuments that have over time become marred.
These “History Refurbishers” are the ones who do what it takes to renew the markers that have become obscure.
One of these committed persons is Athens resident Marie Hickman, whose dedication to the community comes because she is a member and Regent (President) of the Daniel McMahon Chapter NSDAR (National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution; the chapter was established in Athens in 1937. The chapter members are very active in Athens. For example, they lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the annual Memorial Day service at the Athens Cemetery, and lay the chapter wreath at the Veterans Day ceremony at the East Texas Arboretum. Also, according to Marie, “We take small gifts to local nursing homes for special occasions as well as write birthday, Christmas and Valentine’s Day cards.” Marie added, “We also celebrate Constitution week which is September 17 through September 23 every year. Our motto is God, Home and Country.”
So what inspired Marie to become a “History Refurbisher”? “First off I selected this project as my capstone project in DAR,” she said. Also, they are being assisted by the members of the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Marie continued: “I felt the project went well with our preservation of the history of Henderson County initiative; most people do not realize the wealth of history in our county or community.” One particular area of interest concerns the grave markers of veterans.
“We have many Civil War Veterans graves in our cemeteries,” Marie said, “there are 59 in the Athens Historical Cemetery alone and many more throughout our county.” These tend to be veterans of many conflicts – starting with the Civil War and later those from World War II as well as more recent conflicts.
Besides the grave markers the refurbishers are also concerned about the more publicly visible historical markers. And a drive around the area revealed many that needed their specialized attention.
Marie related: “…there are over 120 markers in Henderson County. I looked for those that were around our main downtown area to start so that they might be noticed by visitors and members of our community in our downtown area.”
She said: “After obtaining a list of the Henderson county markers, we drove and inspected each one in or near the downtown area; we decided on the three we did based on current condition and historical relevance.”
Among the first historical markers Marie and the others took on was the marker on the property of her home church First Methodist. They also restored the marker for another church. Concerning this Marie related: “The marker for John McDonald spoke about his service to Athens including being the first mayor of the city. The marker for the First Presbyterian was selected due to its condition and visibility on one of our main streets.”
Marie continued: “I had no idea how involved the process was; Texas has a very stringent and detailed process they require to refurbish any historical marker.”
One important marker they worked on was from the unique time in Athens when there were separate schools for minority children. Marie described one indicator of this time: “ The Blackshear/Fisher school was the first school for African Americans in Athens, which was open from 1876 to 1966.”
The grave/history marker refurbishment is enactment of the purposes of the DAR: conservation, historic preservation, education and patriotism. Marie said: “Our Chapter supports our veterans and their memories by cleaning headstones, adding the GPS and information on their graves in FindaGrave, as well as participating in the annual Wreaths Across America.”
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) has been involved with the grave/marker cleanups and this includes Marie’s husband David, a SAR member. Indeed, as Marie said, “… without his help, this could not have happened.” She added: “I hope that with the restoration of the Historical Markers that it will add an element of education for the residents and families of Henderson County.
So besides the service to their community, what “take-a-ways” have Marie and David obtained? Marie said, “Like anyone else who reads the information on any historical marker, I came away with knowledge I didn't have before a better understanding of the history of my home.
