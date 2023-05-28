Each year as we observe Memorial Day we remember those in the military who have sacrificed their lives in battle and as we do that here in the Athens area we have a unique resource in the Athens Cemetery. There many local heroes are buried and we can learn more about them from their website (athenstxcemetery.com) where we can also find information about the Veteran’s Memorial Wall, which lists local veterans who have died in wars fought over the years. In addition this structure is flanked by an American flag that “...flies proudly over the memorial and the adjoining Veteran’s Court, creating a sense of reverence.”
Indeed, our Memorial Day observations are a part of the national commemorations that have been held for countless years, but did you ever wonder how it all started? Of course for many years in many cultures people have been remembering fallen heroes. One of these historic observations came in ancient Greece when Athenian leader Pericles offered his tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Peloponnesian War at the time. “Not only are they commemorated by columns and inscriptions,” he stated, “...but there dwells also an unwritten memorial of them, graven not on stone but in the hearts of men.”
Yet how did the idea of Memorial Day begin in the U.S.? An interesting question, and also perhaps appropriate that the tradition began as a result of a major American conflict – the Civil War.
One important incident came in May, 1868 when General John A. Logan, head of a prominent Union veterans’ organization, the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), decreed a “Decoration Day” as the time for the nation to recognize and honor the fallen dead. He appointed the day as May 30 of that year, believed to be chosen because he felt that flowers around the nation would then be in bloom. Logan’s order directed that graves be decorated in 1868 “with the choicest flowers of springtime.”
Another early commemorative event and what might have been the first national event occurred with ceremonies at the Arlington National Cemetery. Government officials, including General and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, attended and after speeches according to one source, “children…and members of the GAR made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, reciting prayers and singing hymns.” Also, attendees – as is done today – placed small American flags on the graves.
However, aside from the national commemorative events, there had long been local versions – in fact even before the war. One of the first after the war came in Columbus, Mississippi, in 1866 when local women visited a cemetery to garnish graves of Confederate veterans of the nearby battle of Shiloh. However, when they noticed the neglected graves of Union soldiers – actually the enemy – they adorned those as well.
Today various communities claim to be the “birthplace” of the Memorial Day particularly in 1866 - among these is Macon and Columbus, Georgia and Richmond, Virginia. In fact Boalsburg, Penn claims that they began the holiday in 1864, and a cemetery in Carbondale, Illinois has a plaque that describes how the first Decoration Day ceremony occurred there in April 29, 1866. In all perhaps 25 locations have claimed to be the birthplace of Memorial Day.
However, the “official” determination came in 1966 when Congress and President Johnson declared that the “birthplace” of Memorial Day was Waterloo, New York. This came from a May 5, 1866 ceremony that honored veterans of the recent war and that that day local businesses closed down and flags were flown at half-staff. Waterloo advocates say that other Memorial Day commemorations were informal but not community observances or were just one time events.
However, by 1900 or so the May 30 date became standard as state legislatures passed resolutions using that date; but it wasn’t till after World War I that the day was expanded to honor the fallen in all wars. Then in 1971 Congress declared Memorial Day to be a national holiday, and placed it on the final Monday of May – like with other federal holidays.
So today as we commemorate Memorial Day we continue a tradition and hopefully with the sentiments described by General Logan so long ago. As he recommended, “We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance…Let pleasant paths invite the coming and going of reverent visitors and fond mourners. Let no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic.”
