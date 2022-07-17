The headline on an inner page of the July 16, 1931 Athens Weekly Review read “World Flyer and Wife Both Native Van Zandters” and described famous aviator Wiley Post and his wife. Since Post was a native of Van Zandt County it would naturally interest people there. Yet in 1931 he was of public interest because he’d recently set flying records – and of course he got publicity again in 1935 when at the height of his fame. For in that year when Post died in a plane crash he was not alone. Also killed was his passenger - columnist, humorist, and film star Will Rogers. Today many of us remember Rogers but not Wiley Post.
Still, Post was a record setting pilot, developer of an early flight pressure suit and according to one source, he had discovered the jet stream. He was also an East Texas Notable.
Born in 1898 on a cotton farm near Grand Saline, Post became interested in aviation after first seeing a plane in 1913. He then went to an aviation school and was a pilot during World War I.
After the war he worked in the oil fields until unemployment caused him to commit armed robbery. After serving a year in a reformatory he was paroled in the summer of 1922.
A later oil rig accident caused him to lose an eye and from then on he wore what became a trademark eye patch. About this time he met fellow Oklahoman Will Rogers.
In 1930 the record for flying around the world was held by a dirigible, yet the next year Post and navigator Harold Gatty set a new record for circumnavigation of the world by a single engine monoplane. They were honored by a New York ticker-tape parade, lunch at the White House and Post wrote a book about the flight. The foreword was written by Will Rogers. The dirigible flight was 21 days and Post made his trip in eight.
Post’s next project was to fly around the world again- but with an adapted plane that enabled him to do it without a navigator. With occasional stops for repairs, Post accomplished the feat and was greeted by some 50,000 people as he landed after nearly 8 days. Other headline-grabbing flights followed.
Then in 1935 Post set out to survey a commercial mail/passenger route from the West Coast to Russia, using a personally adapted plane to make his flights. Then old friend Will Rogers asked to accompany him on a flight to Alaska to get material for his column so they set out with Rogers producing copy along the way.
Then on August 15 they left Fairbanks for Point Barrow on the northern coast of Alaska, but when almost there they landed to ask for directions. However, when Post tried to take off again because of his flying at low speed and the plane being nose heavy, he plummeted into a nearby lagoon. A wing was sheared off and the plane landed upside down, killing Post and Rogers on impact.
The August 22, 1935 issue of the Weekly Review under the title “Rogers-Post Picture Page” used a photo layout with pictures of Post and Rogers in different settings. Included was a map of the crash site, and what was described as “The Last Picture Taken of Post and Rogers Alive.” The caption read “Death was but a few hours distant, but Will Rogers and Wiley Post, standing on the wings of their pontooned-equipped plane, shortly before their takeoff from Fairbanks for Point Barrow, couldn’t have known their barn-storming – hunting-holiday tour of Alaska and Siberia would end so abruptly.”
In the days before television coverage of major events, newspaper photo layouts like the one in the Review was perhaps the only way that the public actually could “see” news.
Yet what’s interesting is that at the time both Post and Rogers were perhaps equally well known, their names prominent for their successes in both aviation and in the media. However, it may not be unusual that today Rogers is better known. Perhaps because of his writing and film appearances Rogers has remained a memorable figure while most of us have forgotten Post. After all, it may have been Rogers’ comedic talents and folksy humor in the movies and in print that he was a “personality.” Whereas Post despite the importance of his accomplishments at the time, was soon to be a forgotten name.
However, because of his origin, and the many records he set in early aviation, he’s indeed an East Texas Notable.
