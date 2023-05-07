When the first American settlers arrived in East Texas they naturally built homes but since their religious faith was a vital part of their lives they understandably also built churches. A few of these congregations – often with a denominational background - survive today, and they continue to represent their Lord in the Athens community. And one of these groups were the Methodists who became organized in Athens in the 1850s.
We get details on that from the State Historical Commission marker placed on the property of the now Athens First Methodist church at its current location on East College at Lovers Lane. According to the marker, “Henderson County Methodists were first organized in 1852 by the Rev. Hezekiah Mitcham. Worshipers met in homes and brush arbors around the county.” (Of course “brush arbors” were open sided shelters made of poles and covered by branches and brush - they were often used on the frontier for church meetings before they erected their actual building).
Apparently a Methodist preacher at the time might be on a “circuit” or travel around to different places to hold services for area Methodists. In 1854 the Rev. W.M. Sansom was assigned to the Henderson County area circuit. In 1859 he formally organized 12 “churches,” or defined congregations, and the Athens group was the largest at 45 members. At that time the word “church” referred to the people, not a building which might be erected later.
Though formed as a defined fellowship, the Athens Methodist “church” lacked a building and we get more details about that from a 1906 account on which the marker is based, information in the collection of the Henderson County Historical Commission. This source provided some background: “The first Methodist services held in Athens were under the spreading branches of the historic oak which stood on the square. The first house they used was the first Court House of the County built in Athens and in it they worshiped for a number of years.” For their socials and fellowship “they used the dining room of the hotel which stood on the west side of the square and which was used most of the time for the social ‘hops’ of the community. “ (That could have been the Deen hotel which occupied the location on the courthouse square even into the 20th century.) Also, the Athens Methodist congregation often met in other local church buildings or privately known facilities where they were given space. Said the source: “This borrowing of houses had brought the congregation up to 1884.” That year the congregation decided to erect a new building,
According to the marker documents, the result was “…a substantial frame house, 32 by 50 feet, which served the congregation well for a house of worship until 1904.” In that year the church decided to build a new edifice on the courthouse square and the former church building - located on what is now on West Tyler Street off the square - went unused and then fell into ruin.
We get some details about the new building from a church history as published in the May, 1941 Athens Weekly Review “Historical and Home-Coming Edition.” The author of the article, Mrs. T.H. Barron, wrote: “In 1901 the Woman’s Missionary Society bought and paid for the lot on which the present church stands.” (In 1941 that would have been the 1903 building). According to the marker documents, this lot was purchased from Mrs. S.P. Deen and her heirs for $600. Then by 1903 construction began. The contractor was Mr. C.H. Hawn (of the Hawn Lumber Company) and in April, 1904 as the building was completed, the first services were held. As longtime Athens residents know, this 1903 Methodist church was on the southeast corner of the Courthouse square where Taco Bell is now located.
Mrs. Barron wrote that the 1902 pastor was Rev. C.B. Garrett who may have continued to be the pastor with the new building.
Athens pioneers Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Faulk (Genie) were very active church members, with a great interest in the educational ministry and this was reflected in Mrs. Barron’s account. She wrote: “the educational building [for the 1903 church] was erected during the pastorate of Rev. H.V. watts. The last note of $5000 was paid by Mrs. J.J. Faulk during the ministry of Rev. R.E. Connel.”
Also, there are tangible memories of the Faulks in the form of stained glass windows placed in their honor in the 1903 building. Then when the current Methodist church was erected in the 1960s, the Faulk windows were later restored there.
