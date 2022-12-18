Christmas is a special time of year for all of us – and it was certainly no different in Athens in 1937. Of course back then there were two major features of the season – first Santa’s arrival and second for their parents the shopping on the courthouse square. Yet while it was certainly a festive and joyous season, there were others who were doing their jobs – protecting their community.
To check this out let’s take a look at the front page of the Athens Weekly Review for just one day and see from some of the news stories what was happening in town. And also learn how local deputies had to cope with a unique offender.
It was the week of Thursday, Dec. 23, 1937 and the main headline described an important aspect of the season: “Crowds Throng Athens in Xmas Shopping Rush” and the reporter emphasized how better weather contributed to the Christmas spirit: “Clearing skies and bright sunshine, following the five day rainy period of last week brought a vast throng of shoppers to Athens Saturday and merchants were kept busy throughout the day and far into the night.”
That would have been the previous Saturday but even on a weekday shoppers were still looking for bargains. In fact, as the reporter related: “Many merchants were finding it necessary to employ extra clerks to wait on the trade.”
Santa was due to visit Athens on Friday, and according to the reporter he was to arrive about 1:30 and stay the afternoon. He was also set to bring treats for distribution.
Athens visitors had high praise for city-sponsored holiday decorations. The article read: “The arrangement this year far surpasses the decorative scheme of the past and after nightfall gives the city the appearance of colored lights that adorn the four Christmas trees and extend around the court house block. The decorated stores also add immeasurably to the scheme and help to create the Christmas spirit.”
Of course in Athens and elsewhere even today Henderson County residents did not forget their less fortunate neighbors. One sharing event was described in the headline: “Benefit Show at Dixie Theatre Thursday Morn” when “The annual toy show for the needy children of the city will be given Thursday morning at the Dixie Theater at 10 o’clock.”
Admission was to be a toy, or a can of fruit or an article of clothing or “any item that would “make some little boy or girl happy Christmas morning.” Also, to get the word out announcements of the event had been made in local schools.
The main attraction was a film titled “Rainbow on the River” starring a new child star – a young boy soprano named Bobby Breen. According to one source the setting was evident in its alternate title “It Happened in New Orleans.” The plot dealt with a Southern youngster who had to adjust to living with unfamiliar relatives from the North.
Bobby Breen had a brief career in the 1930s as a child star in radio and movies after coming from Canada. He retired from the movies when he became a teenager, and his voice changed. However, he continued to appear on television and in clubs, often as a pianist. Interestingly, several years after his retirement he was critical of children being in the movie business.
Yet even during the holidays the Henderson County law enforcement officers were still on duty, and had a unique offender to deal with. The front page headline put it simply: “’Most Arrested’ Man Told to Leave County.’” So what was that about?
The reporter related that “J.H. Driver” (the name he gave though he had many alias) had been released from the county jail after a week-long stay. He’d been under investigation for selling spark plugs at Malakoff. Apparently, he was offering the plugs for a dime each when the usual price was sixty cents. He was identified when his fingerprints were sent to the FBI.
Reports revealed that “Mr. Driver” had been arrested and jailed in some 20 different cities in the Southwest. He’d served two terms in the Oklahoma penitentiary and had been charged with offenses from vagrancy to robbery. He’d also been indicted for shoplifting, selling liquor and dope.
The reporter summarized: “Driver was released from the Henderson County jail upon the condition that he ‘leave the county immediately.’”
