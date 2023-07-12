by Anne Adams
Historic Athens
Many think that 1930s America was rife with gangsters and other criminals and naturally that high crime rates were a major issue for the entire country - even in East Texas. However, in browsing through several issues of the Athens Weekly Review, we can see that though there were a few more serious crimes, local law enforcement was involved more in the mundane. Even the quirky.
Indeed, while local officers had quite a few local regulations to enforce in the 1930s, the process began some years earlier when Athens was incorporated in 1901. We get an idea of some of the potential offenses from a reminiscing article in the February 2, 1933 Athens Weekly Review under the headline “Here’s Some of the Things You Must Not Do in Athens.”
Several of these offenses dealt with potential danger such as the one that anyone firing a gun within the city limits could be fined as much as $25. Yet other ordinances were meant to be preventative - like Ordinance No. 24 that provided that “all boys under 18 are expressively forbidden the right to walk about the city’s streets after dark.”
However, other laws seem less serious and maybe even frivolous – such as Ordinance Number 23 that fined the offender $10 for every songbird they destroyed.
Yet though these rules seem silly or even useless it may well be that they were enacted to deal with an actual current issue. For example, when it was decreed that “train engines must not go through the city at a speed in excess of six miles per hour” then perhaps trains at the time had been going too fast for safety. Also, when a person appearing in the nude in public could be fined $100 then maybe naked strollers actually were a current issue.
Or maybe other vehicles were also speeding dangerously – thus the ordinance that decreed that citizens “MUST [sic] not drive a horse or carriage through the city streets at a rate of speed faster than six miles per hour.”
By the 1930s Henderson County law enforcement officers were dealing with a different set of crimes and we see this in the February 11, 1932 Athens Weekly Review when “Two Caught in Attempt to Rob Store at Aley.” It happened that the store owner had first observed an unknown car parked near the store and then discovered the potential burglars. He confronted them with his handgun and “As he fired twice, the prowlers ran down the road and disappeared in a nearby field leaving their automobile, a Moon roadster, behind,” the reporter related.
When the sheriff and deputy arrived local authorities had captured the burglars when they were found in a nearby field. Then once at the jail it was discovered that each “prowler” had an artificial leg, one losing his limb due to blood poisoning and the other due to an accident.
However, sometimes offenders were not apprehended and their actions remained mysterious. One example was in the February 11 issue under the headline “Mysterious Prowler Attacks Couple in Home Near Athens.” (It seems that sometimes the term “prowler” was interchangeable with other offenders like “burglar”)
Renowned long term Henderson County lawman Jess Sweeten was on the case as there began an investigation of the attack on Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Davidson. The reporter related, “An unknown assailant who could not be recognized in the darkness entered the Davidson home at 2:30 Friday morning and struck Mr. Davidson across the head with a large stick of stove wood.” The assailant then choked Mrs. Davidson into unconsciousness before running away from the house.
The reporter then related that the couple’s injuries were not serious, but what was the motive? Did Mr. Davidson surprise a burglar? We’re not told.
However, some newspaper notices weren’t necessarily crimes – and we see this in the headline from the February 2, 1933 issue of the Athens Weekly Review as someone lost their chompers. The headline described the issue: “Janitor Finds False Teeth in Back Yard; Seeking Owner.” Mrs. F.E. McClure, whose husband was janitor at the high school, had found the full set of dentures in their back yard. It was assumed that maybe the gummy intruder had stumbled over a garden stake in the yard and the teeth popped out. Mr. McClure proposed that the owner had presumably been in such a hurry to leave that he didn’t have time to look for them. The reporter put it succinctly, “...the owner can get the teeth if he will call for them.”
