The Tyler District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church held its End of the Year service Aug. 27 before heading into the 2022 North Texas Annual Conference. It was hosted by Rev. Mittie C. Muse, Jr., Pastor of Ebenezer A. M. E. Church in Tyler, Texas; whereas the Tyler District consists of 28 churches: Athens, Malakoff, Larue/Moore Station, Bryan, Dallas, Kaufman, and many more.
Pastors, Lay persons, WMS, YPD, etc., were also on hand to give support to the leadership of Tyler District Presiding Elder Rev. Mittie C. Muse, Sr. and First Lady Sis. Mavis Muse.
Rev. Kevin Nesmith, Pastor of St. Thomas A. M. E. Church in Alto served as Worship Leader and with the combined choir of Adults and YPD members, they sang Praises to the Lord and the power of the Lord ran high in the sanctuary.
Rev. Dr. James Morris, Pastor of Hamilton Memorial A. M. E. Church in Texarkana along with Rev. Judge Bill Burton, Pastor of Allen Chapel A. M. E. Church in Athens and Rev. Dwayne Hysmith, Sr., Pastor of Bethel A. M. E. Church in Dallas along with other organizations from the District, paid special tributes and presentations to Presiding Elder Rev. Muse and his wife.
The guest speaker for the morning was Rev. “Bishop” Marshall Johnson, Pastor of Dale Chapel Baptist Church in Tyler. Rev. Johnson’s theme was “Keep on Telling Us” coming from 2 Timothy 4:1-4.
This message was to encourage, empower, and know that we must trust the Lord.
Rev. Johnson marveled at the out pour of spiritual guidance that Presiding Elder Muse, Sr. and Sis. Muse has shown during the good times and in crisis during COVID-19. Presiding Elder Muse and Sis. Muse has shown that their Trust in the Lord and in all the churches on the Tyler District speaks to the survival of the church and that nothing would or could stop the word of God from getting out to the people of God; whether if it was by Zoom, Facebook, Via Teleconference, etc., people would still know about Jesus and His love for them.
“It is not easy telling people the truth, they don’t want to hear it; they only want the truth with conditions,” Johnson stated. “However, Jesus loves us with no condition, that is why we must take the bitter with the sweet and Trust Him. You don’t trust anyone, but you know who has your back when all else fails. Presiding Elder Muse has to make tough choices that are sometimes hard, but we as children of God must Keep on Keeping On. “
Johnson pressed to the Tyler District and to its Presiding Elder and wife to teach your Ministers, Lay Persons, WMS, YPD, Stewards, Trustees, etc., to work without worrying; to just keep on preaching the truth; Keep on Keeping on; because only what you do for Christ will last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.