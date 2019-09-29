“While Jesus was in one of the towns, a man came along who was covered with leprosy. When he saw Jesus, he fell with his face to the ground and begged him, “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.” Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. “I am willing,” he said. “Be clean!” And immediately the leprosy left him.”
Luke 5:12-13 NIV
When I play with my kids, both want to do dramatically different things. My son will literally knock off his trains off the train table so he can call me in to his room and take care of it for him. I know because my wife will have just fixed it, only two seconds later to be told “Dad, my train is broken.” Ha! My little girl on the other hand, she loves to play “Are you Smarter than a fifth grader?” on our Alexa device. She will ask me to play it, she will ask my wife to play it, and sometimes the questions will repeat from the previous day, yet she wants to play it anyway!! Here lately, shes asked to watch “Saved by the Bell” episodes on Hulu. No telling how many times I watched those episodes, but she loves when I watch it with her as she is making fun of the era “Did yall really have to watch EVERYTHING, including commercials?!”
The more I am around both kids, the more I realize they don’t just want me to watch TV, or put together Train tracks all the time. They want parents who are willing to be a part of their lives. When Jesus healed the leper, a lot of things happened beyond just the miracle itself. By even approaching the leper, Jesus shows a willingness to be with someone whom the law deemed an outcast (Leviticus 13:46).
Which begs the question? What are you willing to do in the name of Jesus Christ? I am not talking about a strict, judgemental activity, I am talking about something that can/does build up another.
Maybe it is your spouse, neighbor, church member, friend, etc. Maybe its just you going to have a cup of coffee with such a person, or giving them a call to check on them. Whatever it may be, the last thing we need to do is bring a negative attitude into our activity for Christ. Jesus was completely willing to do what was necessary to love an outcast member of society.
If we are “little Christs”, then may we find the courage to do as Jesus did. He wasn't alone, and if you are willing to do more for Him, you wont be either.
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
