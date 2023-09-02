Growing pains - We all remember them growing up, right? You’d writhe over in pain from a leg cramp that you just couldn’t get over and your folks would tell you, “It’s just growing pains.” It’s the same thing I tell my kids as I try to rub and make it better. What nobody mentions is the growing pains that occur in adulthood.
Growth means change and change can be uncomfortable, but sometimes necessary and a lot of times not in your original game plan, even. But, with each change comes this opportunity for growth and the pains and gains that come with it.
Adulthood changes can also be fun, in that a lot of the time, we get to decide how we grow, which direction we’re growing, and where that’s gonna take us. These are those big decisions that make us smile and we can’t stop talking about it. Growth occurs in our families, our jobs, our friendships, and all aspects of our lives. We continue to grow as we experience grief and sadness, joy and exuberance, confusion and clarity.
We turn corners of our lives as these growths occur and we change. In my life, sometimes these growth corners have rounded edges and are pretty smooth and sometimes they are like hitting the corner of a side table in the middle of the night when it jumps out and bruises me – ouch.
While growing pains in adulthood can be discomforting, they are indicative of a life in motion - and a body in motion, stays in motion. Each challenge we face, and each setback we overcome, contributes to our resilience and wisdom. Embracing these struggles as opportunities for growth is crucial. Just as physical growing pains marked our transition from childhood to adolescence, these emotional and mental discomforts signal our ongoing journey into the rich tapestry of adulthood.
In the end, the beauty of growing pains lies in the eventual realization that we are not stagnant beings. Instead, we are dynamic individuals, continually evolving and adapting to the ever-changing landscape of our lives. So, let us welcome these adult growing pains as the catalysts for the transformative journey that is life. And in the meantime, I hope the corner of a nightstand doesn’t jump out and get you or me.
