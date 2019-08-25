“The Lord stood by me, and gave me strength.”-2 Timothy 4:17.
It’s a Monday, tonight I am in Dallas hanging out with my inlaws who graciously opened there house for me to stay in so I didn’t have to pay a hotel debt. Why? On Thursday, my family will come watch me graduate Basic Course of Study at Perkins, and I will be 29 hours away from pursuing Full ordination in the United Methodist Church. Seminary is the usual route most people go to be ordained, yet Course of Study is really for “second career” individuals who feel Gods call to pursue ministry, yet are not in a position to take on seminary debt. After 5 years, a career change, and selling property, one takes verses like the above very seriously. Where have I seen God’s strength over the years? For starters, my wife. She has shown her true colors as a follower of Christ who is “content in any circumstance”-Phillipians 4:11. It inspires faith on multiple front when I think about how much she has done for God, and her family. She knows the Redeemer and worships Him with her words and actions: THAT is her biggest strength and asset which many could learn from. I have also seen Gods strength in my son, who will start a new era of school this fall. I firmly believe he has had success over the years because of the amount of people who have prayed over him. The results of such prayers haven’t always been easy, but he has made it because of the grace of God and many who have supported him. My daughter, has taken on change in the last year in a way that many adults could gleam many lessons. Change simply did not hurt her at all, in fact, change has made her a stronger individual, better student, etc.
I can continue to count the ways I have seen the strength of the Lord. Yet, as graduation creeps one day closer, a note of clarification. The strength of the Lord doesn’t mean you will never fail. Indeed, failure as a christian is almost a given because of our sinful status. The strength of Christ simply means, if you look carefully, that He has always been there right beside you. I know that now. Even if I never do anything else with christian ministry, everything I do, everything I’ve done, and will do, speaks of Jesus. For it was in His love that I found strength. May you know His love, and in doing so, find real strength. Amen.
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.