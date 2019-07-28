“Because you are sons and daughters, God sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying, "Abba, Father!"” you are no longer a slave, but God’s child; and since you are his child, God has made you also an heir.”
Galatians 4:6-7
Right now, my family and I are about to board a flight at Orlando International Airport after a week of vacation at Give Kids the Word, a non profit organization that gives children with critical illnesses and their families are treated to week-long, cost-free vacations. The details of our trip I will allude to in my message this Sunday at Carroll Springs UMC: yet as we board the plan, a couple of reflections are in order. Like most families at Give Kids the World experience, , we had a good time. Which means our packing up time was pretty sad. My daughter was on the brink of tears because we had to leave this morning, my son wanted to have one more visit with Mickey yesterday.
Such responses made me want to stay a lot longer. We loved Disney World and Give Kids the World, and believe we have finally found THE place we have always wanted to vacation to in the city of Orlando. In short, we didn’t want to leave. But then I read Galatians. Paul says that followers of Christ are “heirs”, which means they possess something, and own it. What is it that my children, my wife and I, and all believers have access to? Do we really have to wait all the time for the next vacation to feel free? What can he possible be talking about?
He’s talking about Jesus! His Spirit is in our hearts, were we no longer have to wait for sunny skies and a once in a lifetime vacation. “Pursuing happiness” may be in our founding documents for the nation, yet the truth is such statements have misled families and believers for to long. As if vacations, looking for a once in a lifetime trip is a right we should demand, not a moment of grace that inspires us to hope. Glory to God then, that believers can finally say “WE HAVE FOUND IT!” Not a good time in which the memories slowly fade, but a person who is always there. The person of Christ!
So, off we go back to Texas. We will miss the times here, and hope we make it back to Florida soon. Yet we no longer accept the culture’s
lie that we are missing out when we leave a place like this. Paul is right, we are no longer slaves looking for life, we own life! A life that has a name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.