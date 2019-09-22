I have been in the frame of mind to refuse to ignore or pretend to be without sight.
CHRIST releases us from shame when others will quickly blame to make themselves a name.
There are no reflections on us for we carry JESUS NAME.
Sometimes disappointments will come
when others keep the log of mistrust.
A personal eye is watching to see if we love enough to trust.
You see it doesn’t take much to aid someone: a clasp of their hand
without our demands. For it takes very little to listen while others
play a tune. Hear when someone is in the room playing
a guitar or fiddle; let them, with a riddle,
tell a joke, a story or two, and we all get a giggle.
We might misinterpret: thinking that person may be fickle,
Laugh out loud continue to smile instead of frown, like the taste of a sour pickle.
GOD’S people are everywhere and are full of love to aid in the needs of others.
Yet we as CHRIST followers are so suspicious of those taking GOD’S WORD literally
to help the weak in their time of despair.
Look around everywhere; we must have a sense about us to care.
So let us all apply ourselves to the THE HOLY BIBLE
and quit allowing others to decide for us where we are to invest our gifts.
And please, excuse all the arguments and miffs.
It takes the love, the patience, and the nerve to overcome. We are not of this world.
We must all remember in whom we are from.
