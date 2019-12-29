amazing-animal-beautiful-beautifull.jpg
While traveling home today

there stood a very dry brooding tree.

As seeing along the way the season

toward CHRISTMAS DAY.

Are the branches full of themselves

dry with little fruit and unbelief?

Will GOD be mocked or believers

in JESUS CHRIST be deceived?

Each one of us have needs,

but can we bear fruit

without planting seeds?

What are the type of these?

Are we planting?

If we do not use the gifts of GOD

Given  us and to others.

What allows us to think we won’t be hindered?

Forgive us LORD for YOUR sake our DEFENDER.

May YOU remain forever the SENDER.

For souls we are to reach and allow

YOUR HOLY WORD TO TEACH.

Perfections only reside in YOU my KING

And that is how we discern the TRUTH in everything.

