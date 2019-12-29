While traveling home today
there stood a very dry brooding tree.
As seeing along the way the season
toward CHRISTMAS DAY.
Are the branches full of themselves
dry with little fruit and unbelief?
Will GOD be mocked or believers
in JESUS CHRIST be deceived?
Each one of us have needs,
but can we bear fruit
without planting seeds?
What are the type of these?
Are we planting?
If we do not use the gifts of GOD
Given us and to others.
What allows us to think we won’t be hindered?
Forgive us LORD for YOUR sake our DEFENDER.
May YOU remain forever the SENDER.
For souls we are to reach and allow
YOUR HOLY WORD TO TEACH.
Perfections only reside in YOU my KING
And that is how we discern the TRUTH in everything.
