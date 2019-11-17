My intention here with writing from my heart
is to send off a gentle perfume right from the start.
Simply give others room for what they perceive
from GOD’S word we all do indeed:
a whiff of the beauty to serve our LORD,
faith in JESUS CHRIST to open the door.
The most beautiful of all the aromas,
HIS PRESENCE, is open to spill out without doubt.
We grasp HIS GRACE before we turn about.
Do we or don’t we hear the call?
We ourselves can dig within and find our sin.
We must not stop there;
the gall just to discover to uncover all,
then lay it down and repent.
For if we don’t, we will continue to sway
Knowing and heeding HE is the WAY.
We reap the benefit of being honest
with ourselves and above all GOD.
We all have an almost impossible path to trod.
We can but not alone; we must let go and allow GOD.
