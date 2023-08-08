By Jennifer Browning
“Make new friends, but keep the old; One is silver, and the other gold,” sings a classic rhyme in my head as I type this. Last Friday night, I went to see Barbie with a group of girls, next Monday I have lunch with a different set of friends, and then I have my Marco Polos back and forth with other friends across the country. Where am I going with all of this? Friendship in your 40s looks, well…different.
Gone are the days of spontaneous gatherings, late nights, and carefree outings, replaced by deliberate planning and commitments (our Barbie evening was planned way ahead of time and we still had four that had to cancel.) But what does remain is the respect that we all feel toward each other in this stage of life and the knowledge that time is short, as is time for ourselves as a woman and as friends.
Friendships in your 40s take on a unique hue. Quality begins to take precedence over quantity as life's demands make time a precious commodity. My circle of friends has become smaller, but the relationships are richer and more meaningful.
Some of my friends have witnessed the journey from middle school to middle age, providing a rare treasure trove of shared memories and experiences and revealing the depth and resilience of bonds that have stood the test of time. Other friends I’ve only met within the last few years, but there’s already a connection that I know was sovereignly arranged and that I hope continues to expand over time (Athens has brought me quite a few of these friends.)
Friendships become an anchor, offering solace and understanding in the face of life's complexities. My coffee and lunch dates may only happen once every few months with my close friends, but they are some of my most treasured moments and it revives my soul, even when I didn’t know it needed reviving.
In your 40s, friendships become a sanctuary for authenticity. The need to impress diminishes, and vulnerability thrives. These friendships are built on a foundation of mutual respect and a profound acceptance of each other's evolving selves (including the changing hormones.)
Conversations transition from pop culture and trends to discussions about life goals, health concerns, and reflections on the passage of time (and well, some pop culture too if we’re being honest.)
As life's challenges unfold – be it health issues, career shifts, or family dynamics – these friends stand as pillars of support. They remind us that we are not alone in our struggles and celebrate our victories with genuine enthusiasm.
