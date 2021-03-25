In May of 1984, KCKL FM signed on the air.
Licensed to Malakoff, the station was created to bring the clear sound of FM to the Cedar Creek Lake area. In March, we celebrate 80 years of commercially licensed FM radio. The industry has made many changes and contributions over the years, but the important and beloved media still shines bright today with over 250 million listeners in the United States.
The FM revolution that had swept the big cities was now taking over the rural areas as well, but the rise was not overnight. The delivery method launched in 1941 was largely dormant until the late '60s when a few innovators recognized its potential.
At first, FM radio played easy listening and unobtrusive records, but in the late sixties, things got shaken up with Rock and Rich Flowers, a long time radio man and now reporter for the Athens Review.
He said the AM stations didn’t realize their audience monopoly was coming to a close. What AM had in the ability to broadcast long distances, FM had with a clear crisp signal and sound. FM was taking over.
Flowers first career began with radio and eventually led to meeting the love of his life, Deborah. Rich has worked with many industry greats including the recently deceased Russ Martin. He had a natural voice and talent for the industry and got his start by attending the Elkins Institute where he earned his first class license then headed to the little town of Seymour where he learned from an industry veteran.
“I learned a lot from him,” Flowers said. “He was an old veteran, at age 32. “Radio was a good avenue to use my ability to think quickly and speak off-the-cuff.”
Still the voice of Athens Football, he has broadcast sports for many big high school games in Texas and Oklahoma, state championships and of course music.
“I love music and got to play all kinds. Met some crazy people,” he said. “Some went on to be big stars.”
Flowers remembers radio being a vital part of emergency information, anyone remember the annoying beep of the emergency broadcasting system? If an emergency happens, you may not get a signal on your satellite television, and during major weather events many tune into radio.
Many Texans have battery powered radios in their emergency kits for when other sources of information are down, which was recently highlighted by Winter Storm Uri, that left thousands stranded with no power, water and in rural areas without signal and cell service. Flowers said he enjoyed having his weather radio during the recent ice storm.
He looked back on a night when a string of tornadoes hit Oklahoma while on the air.
“Local radio is struggling, but I remember being on the air the night a series of killer tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma. We had people reporting live from the locations where the twisters struck down. I was at the console, giving updates and airing the reports,” Flowers said. “I enjoyed having my weather radio during the ice storm.”
FM radio was originally invented by Edwin Armstrong in 1933, the method using frequency modulation had a more accurate sound reproduction making it better suited for music. The technology was initiated by a handful of pioneer stations including W2XMN, which was owned by the founder himself.
Over time, it evolved from the main source of family entertainment with shows like My Favorite Husband and Abbott & Costello, to an industry finding rapid ways to adapt and move forward in a still ever changing market.
March 1, 1941 brought the first commercially licensed broadcast in Nashville, TN on W47NV. Bing Crosby was the hottest singer of the year. The industries growth was limited during World War II, but by the end of the '70s over half the nation listened to FM over AM stations. AM adapted by converting to mostly talk radio.
In spite of the current rise in popularity of satellite radio, it is still a $13 billion dollar industry. The ability to do other things while listening, whether it is driving, exercising, working, or doing things around the home make radio a huge part of our lives 80 years after its humble beginnings.
Remember waiting with a cassette tape on record and pause waiting for your favorite song to come on the radio, making mixed tapes from the same or tuning in for our favorite DJ’s show? Teens drove the drag with radios blaring and when you got your first kiss or met the love of your life, what song was playing? Radio was an integral part of day to day life. The you had the thrill of calling to request a song and the voice you heard on air, answering the phone, sometimes you got lucky and they answered while on the air and all your friends heard you.
KLVQ station manager Stephanie Gade also remembers a time when radio was central to everything you did. Prior to social media and the internet it was a main way to know what other people were doing.
“We would dedicate songs to each other, shout out to our high schools or listen while other people told their stories and problems for everyone listening to hear. We listened while doing our homework, cleaning our rooms or driving the drag. It was fascinating to me listening to a voice through the radio and trying to imagine how they looked. For me personally the ability to pick up the phone, be the right caller and win tickets to some concert or event, to have a conversation with them off the air was awesome. To them, it's just a job. To the rest of us it's the coolest job ever!”
The future of many media organizations are evolving and changing, but like the rest, radio is adapting to suit future needs while providing warm nostalgic memories from the past. Only time will tell the future of this beloved media. In the words of Honeymooner Jackie Gleason, “To the moon Alice, to the moon!”
