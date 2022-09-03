The First Christian Church of Athens, also known as The Disciples of Christ, is pleased to announce Rev. Grant Steven Sisson has been chosen as our new minister.
Sisson’s first Sunday to preach will be at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 4 in our sanctuary at 900 Robbins Rd. His first sermon is entitled, “The Great Commandment.” All are encouraged to join us to celebrate Reverend Grant’s first Sunday as our new pastor.
If you were to describe Sisson in one phrase, it would be that he is “a man with a big heart.” Anyone who has worked with him in the past years has encountered the love of others and a true man of God that defines him.
Sisson’s call to ministry has given him opportunities to see life from many different perspectives. From oil industry worker to preacher, to counselor, to business owner, he has come to understand that human suffering is not only mental and emotional but also spiritual.
Sisson states that he is a firm believer that Satan’s lies distorts God’s truth, leading people to destructive behavior and suffering.
“We must share God’s word as we together grow to be more like Christ.” he stated.
Sisson believes the minister’s duty is “to render assistance to God’s flock” and because of his diverse experiences he “can effectively minister to them without judging or looking down on anyone.” He goes on to state this is something he has been hoping and praying for guidance from God and he is excited to feel God’s call to our church and being able to serve God and our community.
Sisson comes to us as our Pastor after nine years in our congregation. He is married to Ann, his wife of 48 years.
When asked about their family, Ann replied “we have three sons, one daughter, two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, five grandchildren, three golden retrievers, two indoor kitty-cats, and one outdoor kitty-cat, and, oh yeah, five chickens!”
Ann is the First Christian Church’s children and youth director.
When asked to describe his sense of God’s conventual call to be a part of the Christian Church and broader ecumenical and Interfaith ministries, Sisson responded: “I have always believed that God leads us through the dark places we find ourselves in, and when He gets us to the other side, He uses us to reach back to help others who find themselves in similar situations. It is a minister’s duty to render assistance to his flock, and I have not only seen the struggles they have in my counseling experience, but I have been where too many of them are in my personal experience. This gives me the opportunity to effectively minister to them. On a broader level, I have come to understand that since Jesus prayed so earnestly for the unity of all His followers that we must be very cautious about “drawing the line” and excluding people from fellowship. A study of Romans 14 reveals that there are weaker brothers and sisters and stronger brothers and sisters in the faith, but they are still brothers and sisters who are not to look down on or judge one another.”
Sisson has preached for Restoration Movement churches for a total of 10 years. His counseling experience has shown him what pain people in this world typically live in and has given him the strong desire to help.
Sisson is currently working part-time at Lila Lane Men’s Life Recovery Center in Athens. He is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. He has been at Lila Lane since November 2020 where he assists homeless, alcohol and drug addicted individuals in establishing stable and spiritually strong lives through a stronger relationship with God.
The First Christian Church, also know as Disciples of Christ, is a movement for wholeness in a fragmented world. As part of the one body of Christ, we welcome all to the Lord’s table as God has welcomed us. That means all are invited to respond to Christ’s invitation to draw closer to God around the communion table no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you have done. All are welcome. For Disciples, the open table is a powerful symbol of our deep commitment to Christian unity. The open table honors diversity, even as it celebrates unity in Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.