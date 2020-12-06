A conglomerated mess, unique stone, or the finest?
It depends on our vision of what GOD left us with
HE is one of righteousness.
We each one have problems but what are we to do with them?
They will likely have allotted times and spaces
Throughout the ages along with complicated stages
but there is GOD there was GOD then and now.
I still trust JESUS and HIS Vow.
The year 2020 has almost brought us down
with it’s mess of uncertainties somehow,
but the GOD OF ABRAHAM ISAAC AND JACOB will not allow
the devil’s scheme to step on us and knock us down
as we seek and ask the LORD in HIS WORD we do humbly bow
to help and heal us now.
Unknown with human understanding the poetic rhyme
may to the ears of understanding be absurd.
However, each time we listen to GOD throughout HIS WORD
Things become clearer even down to the verb.
May we keep our hands to the task, as the year of 2020 will finally pass?
With GOD and HIS favor HE Alone is the Finest.
