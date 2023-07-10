By Guy Chapman - Athens Daily Review
When it comes to my column’s foreseeable future, I’m either going to talk about editor life, and upcoming changes for the paper, or talk about home life, where I am once again a homeowner… in my childhood home.
Since a few things on the news side are pending for the moment, let’s catch up on home life.
I’m finally moved into Dad’s…. My place now. I habitually call it “Dad’s house,” but it’s not anymore. Not really. And yet, it’s very much so. The work he and Mom put into every room is surprisingly still apparent and the signature look of the house.
The final moving days were not easy, as it comes down to the hard truths and questions of “Do I really need this?” I was feeling pretty good the last day, my car filled to its utmost capacity, when I opened one last kitchen cupboard to find a whole selection of kitchenware that someone was forotten in transit. I cursed the name of Williams-Sonoma that day. It was not my proudest moment, but the waffle iron, decorative plates, and wok made it through the move.
Being an adult creates some of the weirdest mindsets. My childhood self would have just stared at me having an existential crisis about pots and pans before returning back to Atari.
My old childhood bedroom still has a light fixture my mother put her artistic touches into. I didn’t think about it much as a child. It was simply “Mom being Mom.” Now, I’ve stopped to pay attention to the details of something she made for me. It’s a dated early 1990s style, but I can’t ever see myself updating it. It’s a reminder.
Out front, I placed the old stone bench that used to sit in front of the house. That generic bench, which I used to sit on all the time as a kid, has been both the West and East coasts in my many moves. And now it sits back in the place where it started. I can’t help by smile when I see it as I pull into the driveway. It’s been a spot where my dog Frodo and I have hung out together. The bench is a little more worn since its first time in that courtyard, but I figure it’s still good for a lifetime of hangouts.
Yardwork is a bust with this heat…. Humid wave. The intentions are good, but effort usually turns to “Nope” after a few minutes. The yard is the biggest thing I want to tackle. It was my domain growing up, and there are so many ideas I want to get into, ranging from an adult treehouse for friends to lounge in, to restoring my parent’s gardens.
I’ve commented before about how I don’t want the house to be a museum to my parents, or even my younger days. Some things make perfect sense to restore the way they were. It worked well last time, why reinvent the wheel? What surprises me is how much of my home from Las Vegas I’m putting into this. I owned a home in Vegas from 2010 to 2017, and I find myself recreating aspects of that as well, from rock placements (I may have acquired a rock from Michael Jackson’s Vegas estate at some point, which I have since dubbed “Michael Jackstone”), to light fixtures that lit up my old backyard. After six years, they illuminate my outside area again, and it’s another unexpected homecoming.
The house is becoming less a museum to my past than it is more a celebration of the life I’ve had.
One of the biggest changes I’ve noticed is how I sleep. Since 2020, I’ve had fairly frequent insomnia. I sleep, but not always well. Whether it’s total exhaustion from a full month of moving, or being surrounded by the most familiar place I’ve ever known, I’ve passed out solid for the last week. I’m sore, stiff, and presently don’t want to lift anything heavier than a bag of groceries, but I’m also surprisingly content.
Of course, I’ll feel better once I can actually clear out my living room and sit down for a moment. Also, I could do without opening another box of any type for the rest of the year….
But it’s getting there.
