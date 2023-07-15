By Guy Chapman
Last weekend, one of my dogs passed away: A creamy white colored cairn terrier named Sophie. She was 20.
We got her from a cairn terrier rescue group shortly after the Missus and I moved to Las Vegas in 2008. She was in “the twilight of her years,” as the rescue page described then five-year old “Lulu.” We often joked that if Sir Elton John ever sang “Candle in the Wind” in her honor to commemorate her life, his voice would be hoarse in holding out for such a remembrance.
Sophie was a stout little dog, named so because she looked like a little sofa when we got her. She was independent, greedy, weird, easily frustrated, and our “background” dog. Frodo and Stardust were always in everyone’s business. Sophie was content to be her own private entity.
As a rescue, it was likely Sophie was abused early in her life. She’d flinch if we raised a hand too quickly, and have meltdowns if she didn’t understand something. Time and patience eased the flinching and tantrums. Age tempered the rest. She was always at her most charming if food was involved, but sometimes, she’d surprise us by wanting a chance at her own cuddle.
She had a disgusting habit of eating cicadas. I still can’t look at those things without thinking what a “bug buffet” that would be for her.
Twenty years is a long time for a little dog. She outlived her first companion dog, Junie, by a decade. Frodo simply adored her, and was always on hand to dote on her. Stardust would make weird grumbly noises at Sophie until we told her to knock it off.
But Sophie was definitely part of the family. If she wasn’t looking for the odd bit of food, she would find a soft spot to nap. Time and age snuck up on all of us. Her whitish color made it hard to tell when exactly she got older, but Sophie progressively lost her vision over the years, and her back legs became stiff through arthritis.
When the chance to get Dad’s house came up, we were elated, but that was also the time Sophie’s age began showing real signs that our little “Grandma” was tiring out. We began to worry that we wouldn’t be able to get her over to the house in time before we passed, and towards the end of the sale, it began to feel like a race against time.
The dogs stayed at the old house until the last stages of the movie. Sophie’s facilities were failing her, and her back leg was so stiff, she could barely walk. She enjoyed one full week at my childhood home, and then it all happened so very quickly.
She seemed smaller, could no longer walk without falling, and her breathing was labored. She simply seemed tired in a way that couldn’t be cured by naps. Her body shook constantly as if cold, but nothing helped her. Her eyes seemed sick, so I sat and cleaned them. The once stubbornly independent dog had no fight left in her. We knew it was time.
Deadlines makes it hard to just “step away.” The Missus and I planned one last “good” day for Sophie. She was washed and cleaned, shampooed and hand dried. On the drive, we fed her stew meat, which she still had the energy to pursue, though we had to guide her mouth to each morsel. Before the end, we sat her in a patch of soft grass, and had her watch one more sunset her milky white eyes could no longer see. And then, the time came.
“Oh, my dear, you’re so tired,” I said to her. She could barely lift her head anymore. “You have….” I began, the words catching in my throat, “Lived a remarkable life.”
Which was true. Twenty years. She saw four presidents, three decades, nine states and five homes. She survived a global pandemic and an "unprecedented" blizzard. She saw beaches and mountains and deserts and forests, and traveled Route 66. She had a collection of dog siblings, and two humans which she knew were alright enough to treat her well. She saw history through a dog’s eyes as it passed her by, but remained content to enjoy a good meal or take a nap in the sun. There’s a lesson to be learned from all of that I’ve yet to find the words for.
I stared at the release form until it felt I could see the pores in the paper, but I looked at her shaking, and it gave me the conviction I needed to put my name to the moment. It was quiet and peaceful, her shaking had ceased, transferred to me through my own grief. Her journey had ended. Her life would live on through stories told like this one.
She only had one toy she ever really liked: A stuffed lion. Over the years, it was lost to the ages, but as we prepared to put her to rest, we managed to find it moments before. It’s been a lot of signs for my family this year.
Sophie was something of a “broken” rescue, but she found a welcoming home. There are animal shelters like our one here filled with little dogs and cats like Sophie who are ready to be welcomed, to find a healing touch through a kind hand, and live their own stories. We become a pet’s lifelong companion, though time and age ensures they rarely ever manage to be one of ours. It’s a hard journey. Every single time.
But I wouldn’t change it for anything.
A special and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Grafel and Jayden of Veterinary Medical Center of Athens to their professionalism and compassion during Sophie’s passing.
