When I was putting up my rinsed utensils
in a cup to dry the other day.
They began to fall out and over this way;
into different places they went.
Isn’t that like us when we have strayed
from the place GOD has purposely put us?
We must allow our lives
to reflect the things of the LORD
continually being filled with wisdom
found in GOD’S WORD and not our own.
We may not have so much wrong
to fall over or out of us like unkind words,
strong regrets or difficult tests.
Couldn’t we all benefit if we do our best?
