Sheila Malcom.jpg
courtesy photo

When I was putting up my rinsed utensils

in a cup to dry the other day.

They began to fall out and over this way;

into different places they went.

Isn’t that like us when we have strayed

from the place GOD has purposely put us?

We must allow our lives

to reflect the things of the LORD

continually being filled with wisdom

found in GOD’S WORD  and not our own.

We may not have so much wrong

to fall over or out of us like unkind words,

strong regrets or difficult tests.

Couldn’t we all benefit if we do our best?

Tags

Recommended for you