After nearly two years of rehabilitation at the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, California, recovering from mange and other severe medical issues, Eve the hairless “bare bear” is now settling into her spacious new home at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, an affiliate of the Humane Society of the United States.
The 30-pound bear arrived at the wildlife center in Ramona on Christmas Eve 2017 after being rescued while dumpster diving in Northern California. She had no fur and suffered from health conditions including one of the worst cases of mange medical experts had ever seen.
Her recovery – including gaining over 130 pounds – did not result in the full growth of her coat and it was determined that she could not survive in the wild as hibernating and interactions with other bears would be problematic. She remained in Ramona until her new home at Black Beauty was ready and she was able to travel to Texas last week.
Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, “This incredibly strong and resilient bear will require life-long care and a special environment to help protect her. There is no doubt that without the intervention of the dedicated wildlife center staff, Eve would not have survived. We know her future now at our Black Beauty Ranch is a bright one and that all of her needs will be met for the rest of her life.”
Noelle Almrud, director of Black Beauty, said, “Eve is an extraordinary bear and is already busy exploring her new home here. While her hair will never fully come back, she is otherwise healthy, feisty and showing typical wild bear behavior. We are grateful to be able to provide a permanent home for her.”
Caring for one bear costs approximately $15,000 a year. Eve is the third bear currently living at the sanctuary. The others, who live in a separate area on the 1,400 acre property, are a pair of elderly retired traveling circus bears named Tibor and Sammi. The sanctuary is home to more than 800 animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.