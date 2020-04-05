pexels-photo-54204.jpeg

You’ve been so very busy

but not really, probably sounds so silly.

To take note of ME.

What is so difficult to read?

Study THE HOLY BIBLE to see

that the Pandemic is not about you or them.

Could it be?

Could you spend just a fragment in time with ME?

Can we can pay close attention to our family?

Could I personally LORD

have a stripped down emotion of honesty?

Not that I run on just emotion but before someone

Knocks my any notion,

I want YOUR plan in place.

THANK YOU GOD

for allowing me to spend time at home

in YOUR PROFOUND GRACE.

Without distractions every minute from the phone

without isolation and the feeling of being so alone.

I say again THANK YOU

for everything YOU have done

I am so forever grateful

for JESUS CHRIST my LORD GOD’S HOLY SON.

Tags

Recommended for you