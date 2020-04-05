You’ve been so very busy
but not really, probably sounds so silly.
To take note of ME.
What is so difficult to read?
Study THE HOLY BIBLE to see
that the Pandemic is not about you or them.
Could it be?
Could you spend just a fragment in time with ME?
Can we can pay close attention to our family?
Could I personally LORD
have a stripped down emotion of honesty?
Not that I run on just emotion but before someone
Knocks my any notion,
I want YOUR plan in place.
THANK YOU GOD
for allowing me to spend time at home
in YOUR PROFOUND GRACE.
Without distractions every minute from the phone
without isolation and the feeling of being so alone.
I say again THANK YOU
for everything YOU have done
I am so forever grateful
for JESUS CHRIST my LORD GOD’S HOLY SON.
