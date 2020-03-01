“The judgment followed one sin and brought condemnation, but the gift followed many trespasses and brought justification.”
Romans 5:16
Apollo 13 is one of my favorite movies with Tom Hanks. Apollo 13 was the seventh crewed mission in the Apollo space program and the third meant to land on the Moon. The craft was launched from Kennedy Space Center on April 11, 1970, Two day’s in: Captain Jim Lovell (played by Tom Hanks) notifies Nasa and famously said: “Houston, we have a problem.”
We are in the season of Lent, a time when Methodist Christians and other denominations reflect and say with one voice: our problem is us. “Just as through one human being sin came into the world, and death came through sin, so death has come to everyone, since everyone has sinned.”Romans 5:12. One of the responses of NASA after Captain Lovell’s announcement was : “Who made the service module?” Christians ask “Who caused sin? The answer is in Genesis. Adam and Eve simply believed the snakes words that were a complete distortion of what God had said about the tree of good and evil (see Genesis 2:17-3:1). A definition of sin then, could be said this way: Sin is not what you do wrong, sin is when you forget who is right. Paul’s words offer a strong reminder: “Christ isn’t like Adam’s failure!”- Romans 5:15.Have you forgotten you’re a sinner? Do you believe your perfect? “We have failed to be an obedient church” Methodist communion liturgy says. To confess your sin means we aren’t perfect. But like Captain Mattingly guided Apollo 13 out of the problem back on earth, we have a guide! A Lord and a Savior to walk us out of our failure! “We’re sin abounds, were it is everywhere, grace abounds more!”- 5:20. We are here. In need of His grace. The promise of the Gospel is, Christ stands ready to provide an abundant supply. That’s good news! Repent! And no news out there will be better.
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
