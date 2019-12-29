“Meanwhile, Saul was still breathing out murderous threats against the Lord’s disciples. He went to the high priest and asked him for letters to the synagogues in Damascus, so that if he found any there who belonged to the Way, whether men or women, he might take them as prisoners to Jerusalem.”
Acts 9:1-2
Each year, New Years Resolutions are made by thousands of people. Parents will make a resolution to change their eating habits, families will commit to having more family time, professionals will sign up for the conference they were wanting to attend. Followers of Christ will sign up for “Read the Bible in a New Year.” In a word, we Americans are pretty lofty with our goals for the New Year. However, Research indicates that even though 60 percent of us make New Year's resolutions, only about 8 percent are successful in achieving them. That is an alarming lack of commitment in our culture. The Bible has much to say about sin disrupting our plans, yet the Apostle Paul’s story has an interesting twist in Paul’s plans. Scripture says Paul was bent on destroying the Christian Faith. Paul cites impressive credentials in Philippians 3, credentials that would make him an undisputed candidate for being in our 8 percent of Americans who would keep his resolution to kill Christians. Yet Christ doesn’t follow our calendar! He says Paul was his ““chosen instrument to proclaim my name to the Gentiles and their kings and to the people of Israel.”- Acts 9:15. That reveals a remarkable note for 2020, God is not our assistant! We ask for his help, but quit as soon as we get busy, someone makes us mad, or the resolution isn’t what we thought it would be. Christ took the apostle Paul‘s plans and changed them completely, no compromise! What would it take instead of asking Christ to save your plans, to ask Christ to direct your plans instead? Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t want God to forcefully intervene on my plans to do his will. I want to serve him from the start. That will only happen if we decide now how we address Christ . Is he just a guy whose message of love helps us, or is He the God who directs all our plans? C.S Lewis said it best. “You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God: or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon; or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God. But let us not come with any patronising nonsense about his being a great human teacher (who saves our plans!). He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to” (Insertion mine).
