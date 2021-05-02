I like to think my word is my bond and would like that to be my reputation in the community.
If I fail to keep a promise, it’s not for lack of trying.
Even so, there are times when I’ve failed to follow through on a statement that I would have testified was true even if hooked up to a polygraph.
For example, there was a time when I swore I’d never allow another cat to live in the house. Then on my wife’s birthday in 2007, we brought home two from the shelter. Later, for reasons I can no longer recall, we added a third and a fourth.
I know a lot of people probably lost respect for me after that last statement, but we are cat people around here. That means we’re used to being walked on, literally.
Cat’s see the people sharing their domicile as a combination of servant, provider, furniture and shortcut to where they are going. I’ve seen them leap from a running start four feet into the air and land daintily on a surface two feet square. But they never gently set down when they leap upon my in my recliner. Why go for a soft landing when a thud will do?
History tells us the feline domesticus has been around for centuries. The serpent in the Garden may have convinced eve to eat the fruit, but the house cat will talk you into giving it a bit of whatever you are eating just to keep the peace.
Our black and white cat, Lonzo, who incidentally is half of my wife’s 2006 birthday pair likes to jump on me and nap whenever I’m in my recliner. I don’t mind as long as he stays on my left side. I like my right hand free for important tasks like operating a mouse, remote control or holding a glass of tea.
Once I take out the laptop and try to work the quest for new territory begins. Lonzo tries to get as much of his person as he can on the laptop. It’s nice and flat and sometimes shows interesting pictures. This makes it hard to write.
Once he gets situated he’s usually happy snoozing. But,if I’m trying to eat a bowl of cereal, that’s his signal he needs to be on my right side, which I will call the spoon side. We’ll I’ll tell you, not even the birthday cat is going to get his face in my spoon or my cereal bowl, so I wrestle him away. Sometimes, the struggle gets so tiresome, It takes away the pleasure of eating my Raisin Bran.
Fortunately, Lonzo doesn’t like ice cream, so I can consume a bowl of Blue Bell in relative peace. He likes the smell of it, but determined it was too cold for his sandpaper tongue. His weakness, however, is Yogurt. When he was a kitten, young girl visiting our house gave him a taste and ever since he’s found it irresistible.
If I go to the fridge and take out a container of Yoplait, the only brand I buy, once I peel of the lid, he comes running from wherever he is in the house. His sense of smell is so keen, he’s there before I can take my first bite.
Our deal is, I will eat all of the yogurt I want and save him the container to lick. The Yoplait package is narrow at the top, so he can’t stuff his silly head all the way inside. At first he is patient, but after I’ve taken a few bites, he begins pacing and butting the Yoplait with his head, afraid I’ve forgotten him, which would be nearly impossible considering his antics.
Incidentally, he likes every flavor but cherry, so when my wife goes shopping, she never brings home cherry Yoplait despite it being one of my favorites.
Strangely, none of the other cats has the slightest interest in Yoplait, but they can be pests when I open a can of tuna.
Each of the four cats at the Flowers place has its own set of quirks just as unique as Lonzo’s and with us staying home more in the year of the coronavirus, the cat’s have been happy to show off their peculiarities. They’re not really concerned that we might be missing out on shopping or socializing. We’re here for their comfort anyway.
