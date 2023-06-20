By Matt Williams
Summer officially gets underway on June 21, but it feels like somebody left the gate open and the dog got out a little early. Outside temperatures have already hit the triple digits several times in parts of Texas. Like it or not, more of the same is sure to follow as big sun and high pressure settle in over the next few months.
Here’s a one-two punch of healthy advice for anyone who spends much time outside during summer’s oppressive heat. Following it is no guarantee trouble won’t surface somewhere down the road, but it could help you dodge a bullet.
Stay Hydrated
Take care of your body and your body will take care of you. Whether you are fishing in the summer heat, doing odd jobs at the hunting lease or performing chores around home, make sure to drink plenty of water and avoid getting too hot.
Water escapes the body through perspiration, urination and bowel movements. Water lost over the course of the day must be replenished. Otherwise, the body will dehydrate.
Fishing might not seem like strenuous sport, but it can be. Especially when making hundreds of casts in a day’s time with temperatures in the 90s. Keep plenty of cold water handy. More importantly, drink it periodically, even if you aren't thirsty.
The same is true when performing outdoor chores or working on a job site. It’s easy to get sidetracked and not take the time for water breaks when working against the clock, but it’s risky business to do it. Take short water breaks over the course of the day; don’t wait until you’re thirsty to hydrate.
Urine color is a good indicator of how well the body is hydrated. Pale yellow or transparent colored urine is a good thing. If pee turns dark yellow or deep amber, it’s a good sign you need to drink some water.
Perils of Heat Stroke
Heat stroke is a more serious heat-related illness. It happens when the body is no longer able to regulate its temperature and overheats. Think of it like a radiator that boils over and loses its coolant. Keep running the engine and it’ll burn up.
Recognizing signs of heat stroke early and knowing what do about it could prevent you or someone else from having a really bad day. Body temperature can spike beyond 105 degrees in heat stroke victims. Victims also may appear confused, develop slurred speech, lose consciousness, sweat profusely and even have seizures. Those who don’t get treatment quickly can die or suffer permanent disability.
If you think someone is having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately and do your best to cool the person down until help arrives. Get the person to the shade, remove their outer layer of clothing and attempt to cool the body with cold water or ice. Placing cold, wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits and groin will help speed the cooling process along.
Pets can suffer heat stroke, too. I’ve seen it, and it isn’t pretty. Don’t allow dogs to run too much when it’s hot outside. Make sure animals always have access to have plenty of fresh water.
Skin Cancer
Continued overexposure to the sun’s harmful rays could eventually lead to skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in the United States.
Nearly 5 million Americans are treated for some form of skin cancer each year, according the Surgeon General. The American Academy of Dermatology Association claims 9,500 new cases are diagnosed each day.
Skin cancer occurs in several forms. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are the most common. Melanoma is the third most common, and also the most deadly.
Anyone can get skin cancer, but fair-skinned people or those that sunburn easily are at higher risk. Folks with skin cancer in their family tree should also pay close attention for early signs like a new growth, a lingering sore or a change in the color or texture of a mole.
Skin cancer doesn't occur overnight. In fact, it can take years to develop. The highest incidence of skin cancer occurs in people over 50. It could be caused by skin damage the person incurred as a child.
I’ve known several people who developed skin cancer over the years, many of them fishermen. Most dealt with it through day surgery and a few stitches.
My ol’ friend Tony Peter doesn’t fish, but he knows all about the significance of early detection of skin cancer. And acting on it.
Peter, 56, is hardcore motorcycle guy from Salina, Kansas who grew up working outside on the family farm near Seldon. As a kid, he logged countless hours in the seat of a tractor tending corn, milo, alfalfa and other crops. Using sunscreen to protect his skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays never crossed his mind.
It has been a while since Peter last drove a tractor, but he rides his bike just about every day the weather allows. When he isn’t cruising on his Indian, he’s thinking about it.
Peter was fresh out of the barber shop 18 months ago when he noticed a brown mole had cropped up along his hairline, near his temple. The mole gradually got larger and elevated. “It never did bleed, but it got sore sometimes,” he said.
In mid-May, Peter had the growth evaluated by a dermatologist at the behest of his girlfriend, Michelle. The doctor didn’t like what he saw and ordered a biopsy.
The news wasn’t good. Lab results indicated the mole was malignant — basal cell carcinoma.
Peter underwent outpatient surgery a week later. The initial result was a quarter-sized incision. The doctor dug deep to make sure the surrounding tissue was cancer free.
“Then they cut it the shape of a football so they could gather enough skin to sew it up,” he said. “I had 10 stitches.”
That's scary stuff. Mainly because most of us expose our bodies to the primary catalyst of skin cancer every day.
The sun displaces harmful rays that can cause unprotected skin to burn or tan. Continued overexposure to the sun can lead to premature aging. In severe cases of sunburn, normal skin cells may regenerate in the form of uncontrollable cancer cells.
Covering Up
The best way to avoid becoming a skin cancer statistic is to avoid sun exposure altogether. But that’s not a good thing, either. Sun naturally boosts Vitamin D, a nutrient we all need for healthy, strong bones.
The key is to soak up some sun in moderate does. If you are going be outdoors for long periods, prepare by applying a generous amount of quality sunscreen that provides a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 45.
SPF is a measurement of the degree of sun protection provided by a sunscreen. The lower the number, the less protection it provides. A sunblock with an SPF of 45 will provide about 7 1/2 hours of protection before you need to reapply it.Sunscreen should be applied to any exposed area of the body, including the tops of your feet.
There are a number of good sunblocks on the market. If you are going to be around water, make sure the sunblock is waterproof and sweat proof.
Wearing sun protective clothing including a long sleeve shirt, pants and cap is another good way to help prevent the sun's damaging rays from harming your skin. Several companies are making lines of lightweight clothing that blocks harmful suns rays while at the same time keeping you cool as it wicks moisture away from body and through the fabric.
There is nothing wrong with having some fun in the sun. Just be smart about it and heed Peter’s advice.
“Wear your sunscreen,” he said. “About the only times I ever bothered to put it on before now was when I already so damned sunburned I didn’t want it to get any worse. That was a mistake. I wear it all the time now.”
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Tips for Skin Cancer Prevention
Most skin cancers are preventable. To help protect yourself, follow these skin cancer prevention tips offered by MayoClinic:
* Avoid the sun during the middle of the day. For many people in North America, the sun's rays are strongest between about 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Schedule outdoor activities for other times of the day, even in winter or when the sky is cloudy. You absorb UV radiation year-round, and clouds offer little protection from damaging rays. Remember, sunburns and suntans cause skin damage that can increase your risk of developing skin cancer. Sun exposure accumulated over time also may cause skin cancer.
* Wear sunscreen year-round. Sunscreens don't filter out all harmful UV radiation, especially the radiation that can lead to melanoma. But they play a major role in an overall sun protection program. Use a generous amount of sunscreen on all exposed skin, including your lips, the tips of your ears, and the backs of your hands and neck.
* Wear protective clothing. Sunscreens don't provide complete protection from UV rays. Cover your skin with tightly woven clothing that covers your arms and legs, and a broad-brimmed hat, which provides more protection than a baseball cap or visor does.
* Don't forget sunglasses. Look for those that block both types of UV radiation — UVA and UVB rays.
* Avoid tanning beds. Tanning beds emit UV rays and can increase your risk of skin cancer.
--- Source: MayoClinic
