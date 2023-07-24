By Jennifer Browning
“Summertime….and the living is easy,” sings a vocalist in a classic song, but as a mom of two sons who are home most of the time and as a worker/volunteer/group member of many different things, this song doesn’t always ring true.
Anyone else who works during the summer with kids at home knows that summers can be challenging, as well as bring a hint of relaxation that doesn’t always come during the school year.
During summertime, I try to find that balance between my me time, work time, and family time in a different way than it finds itself in the fall when school, sports, and church activities pick back up in full swing.
I love that my kids get to sleep in (my tween way more than the rest of us) and I love sleeping in a little bit as well.
Every morning, I try to wake up before everyone else to have my “me time.” That time when the house is quiet and I read my bible and meditate and all is right in the world before the chaos of the day begins. Yet, somehow, even though this time for myself should be longer in the summer, I swear it gets shorter and shorter as I take advantage of the sleeping in and my temperament reflects the same if I let it.
Some days I feel guilty because I have to drag the boys around with me while I work, then I remember a lot of us did that during summers growing up with our folks and I think we turned out better than fine.
Honestly, there are days I love the summer. And there are days I wish it would end faster. I do have to recognize that although the days may be long, the years are short and I hope I take long enough to slow down and appreciate that.
So for this schedule-preferred personality type, the school year can’t start soon enough, as there is something about the beautiful symphony that comes with running from place-to-place in an organized manner when school is in session.
However, that place-to-place running around can wear on everyone too, so for now, even though there’s not much summer left, I’ll take advantage of the long days and try to enjoy the spontaneity of it all before the schedule doesn’t allow for it.
