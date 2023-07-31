By Jennifer Browning
When my husband and I decided to move to East Texas four years ago, there were quite a few things we already loved about the area. What I didn’t realize is how much more I would fall in love with Athens once we lived here and I got more involved in community activities.
Weekends that celebrate the heritage of Athens are even more special now that I live here and last weekend’s Black-eyed Pea Jamboree was everything I love about this small town and more.
I love it when part of the square is closed to through traffic and I see people exploring shop windows and walking around the courthouse.
I love trying new (and old favorite) foods at the food trucks, watching people enjoy listening to and street dancing to local bands, reminiscing about past Jamborees, and meeting new friends.
I love the camaraderie between competitors in the various time-treasured traditions and it’s so incredible to watch the joy on little kids' faces while the world slows down for a short time.
I love watching local vendors reach a new audience and seeing tourists falling in love with Athens the way we did.
Thank you to the Chamber and City for bringing this festival back last year and to everyone who helped organize, volunteer for, sponsor, and attend the Jamboree. You all contributed to why my family continues to love Athens more and more every day.
