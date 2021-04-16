The Athens City Council made a move for the future of the Cain Center April 12, naming Chris Baker as its director.
"I am so excited to serve the City of Athens as the Director of the Cain Center," Baker stated in a press release. "Every job I've ever had consisted of working with people from multiple backgrounds, cultures, races and it will continue as I work in this capacity."
Baker said he wants every resident to be able to take advantage of what the Cain Center has to offer.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said the city received many applications for the director's position and, of those who applied for the position, five were chosen to interview.
"Of the five, Chris just really stood out," she said. "They were all very qualified individuals, but Chris just seemed to connect with the committee."
Away from work, Baker is known for his singing and as a church musician. Mayor Monte Montgomery said in 2019 he was honored with a “Chris Baker Appreciation Service” at Athens Church of the Living God.
In 2015 “The Music of Chris Baker” was presented at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
Baker lives in Athens and has served in several civic organizations. He has a history of working with people and event planning.
Montgomery said Baker is a great choice and will be an asset to the Cain Center as director.
The council also voted Monday to enter a purchase agreement with Matrix Fitness for equipment at the renovated Cain Center. The vote was 4-1 with Montgomery opposed.
Matrix representative Bret Lyon gave a presentation on the equipment and said his company manufactures the parts which will lessen the down time is a problem develops with a piece of the equipment.
“We’re actually going to train your staff to work on the equipment,” Lyon said.
Meanwhile work continues inside and outside the building. Work is to be done in the parking areas and with the outside lighting, Public Works Director Tim Perry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.