Au revoir, Pee-Wee.

If you haven’t heard the news, Pee-Wee Herman (aka Paul Reubens) passed away on July 30 after a six-year battle with cancer. If you’re of a certain age group, this is one of those celebrity deaths that hits a little harder.
I grew up watching Pee-Wee Herman. “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” Tim Burton’s directorial debut film from 1985, was a marvelous mix of surrealism and absurdity, a bow-tie clad manchild on a countrywide quest to find his missing mega-bike. Full of pop culture references and witty one-liners (and the Alamo!), it’s a one of those films that remains a cinematic snapshot of the 1980s.
I loved the film. I still do. I’ve since visited the Alamo over the years (sorry, no basement), and in 2016, I got to visit the dinosaurs of Cabazon, California, and let me tell you: That was a thrill. The dinosaurs are no longer crazy colors, and the old Wheel Inn Restaurant (where “Large Marge” would send you) is closed down, but it was an absolute “bucket list” item to check off for great photos.
For the Saturday morning crowd, when cartoons ran every morning on all the major networks, Pee-Wee held a variety show in his playhouse, full of classic cartoons, claymation dinosaurs, a secret word, and a genie that granted wishes. It was entertaining then, though in rewatching those episodes these days, there were a few winks and nods in there for the grown up demographic. The related Christmas special is a literal “Who’s who” of celebrity cameos.
Of course, it’s hard to forget the infamous 1991 incident that put a years-long moratorium on the Pee-Wee character. Reubens took the hit as well as he could, joking if anyone had “Heard any good jokes lately” at the MTV Video Music Awards later that year. Being a celebrity in the spotlight, Reubens made a bad personal call, but his actions only hurt his career for a few years, and no one else.
Reuben’s did reprise Pee-Wee again years later in Nexflix’s “Pee Wee’s Big Holiday,” which was just weird enough to work with the Pee-Wee character now in his sixties.
I met Reubens in Dallas back in 2018, at one of those Fan Expos. It was a meet and greet event, and I came to the decision to get a photo, because how many times does one get a chance to meet Pee-Wee Herman? He was polite, and of course, made a silly face for our photo, but it was the end of the experience that stuck with me, and I’ve thought about it a lot this week.
As I began to walk away (a lot of those convention interactions are almost a cattle call in cycling people through), I stopped and mentioned that he was one of the reasons I enjoyed doing projects that entertained kids. I’ve had a near 30-year entertainment career, from working in video games to Disney films, though absolutely nothing like the impact he had.
As I turned away, he reached out and put his hand on my shoulder, and he seemed visibly touched by what I had just said. I wish I had been able to talk longer, but again, the nature of those appearances is moving bodies at a rapid clip. I’ve wondered what he would have said after that interaction.
It’s been interesting reading the tributes and memories come in from industry people and fans alike. The Alamo and Cabazon Dinosaur social media pages made lovely posts about the impact left by Reubens’ oddball alter-ego.
The Pee-Wee Herman character was quirky and a little subversive. He was a loner. A rebel. He absolutely did things his way, perpetually driven by silly gag items from the back of comic books, and influences from the 1950s. He made being nerdy cool, with most things said or done with a sly wink and a grin.
In rewatching “Big Adventure” after the news this week, his comedic timing is why Reubens’ performance is still funny. You can’t create a character like that easily or often, and candidly, I’ll never stop laughing about Mr. T cereal or when he drives that motorcycle through a road sign and promptly falls over.
Au revoir, Pee-Wee.
