By Rev Grant Sisson, LPC, LCDC
We have been studying the fruit of the Spirit from Galatians 5:22-23, and a most fascinating study it has been. On of the key messages is that these individual characteristics that are mentioned, love, joy, peace patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control, are all inwardly focused things. This might be pretty obvious for some of them, but not so much for others. For instance, patience, kindness, gentleness and self-control are obviously things that exist within the individual. But what about peace?
We think of peace as the absence of conflict, between people or nations. There are only a very few examples of peaceful times in human history, like the “Pax Romana” when there were some two hundred years with no warfare between nations. That seems like a long time, but not in context of the whole history of the human race. Thousands of years, and only one time did we make it just two hundred years without killing each other!
So, it is such a wonderful thing to know that our Lord Jesus is the Prince of Peace. But as we study deeper, it becomes more obvious that the Holy Spirit is not talking about outer conflict, like wars between nations and next-door neighbors. What is being spoken of is peace within ourselves, the kind of peace that only God can provide. Maybe you have heard someone say, “The doctor says it is serious, but I am at peace with it.” Or, “I don’t know where the money is gong to come from, but I am at peace with it.” Inner peace is spoken of in Colossians 3:15 (NIV84)
“15 Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.”
All of us have experienced the horrors of being verbally abused in every way. It may be that we are never encouraged, but continually berated and told how useless we are, that we should be, or could be, so much better. If this is all we hear over time, we begin to behave as though it is true, and our lives are filled with bitterness, anger, and all sorts of negative feelings. And it hurts. So, to escape the pain, we go to addictions of all sorts, but in between highs the pain still enrages us. Sometimes we retreat into ourselves and become distant from other people, and have all sorts of relationship problems. Sometimes we project our pain onto others, and give them the “what for”, telling them that they are no good and would/should/could do so much better. But that is not about them. It comes from within us. Someone once said, “If you don’t resolve your pain, you pass it around.” So, it becomes clear that the peace that scripture speaks of begins within our own hearts, for it is only when you are at peace with yourself that you can be at peace with others.
I hope you all have a great week. Be at peace my friends.
