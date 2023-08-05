By Anne Adams
Historic Athens
Recently we took a light approach to Henderson County crime in the 1930s, but of course then as now crime is usually far from humorous. And one such incident occurred on January 16, 1933 when the First State Bank of Eustace was robbed and the perpetrators were later identified and brought to justice.
But when the January 26 Weekly Review came out and since the daily Review editions had probably already covered the details the reporter in the Weekly version was able to cover some of the background.
This background article appeared in the January 26, 1933 Athens Weekly Review under the headline: "Three Eustace Bank Robbers Caught; Two Make Confession."
The reporter began: "Formal charges were filed at 11:00 0'clock Monday against Emmett Pettiette, Linzie Williams and Howard Wingate, all of Anderson county, who are accused of robbing the First State Bank at Eustace Monday, January 16."
Wingate, who had surrendered earlier, was transported by Sheriff Jess Sweeten and two deputies to jail and the reporter remarked on his appearance. “When arrested, Wingate was well dressed, wearing a neat black suit with dark shirt and tie to complete a neat ensemble." Also, he was talkative, and answered the officers' questions with an attitude of wanting to get it over as soon as possible.
At the jail Wingate "smilingly admitted to a Review reporter his participation in the affair." Also, he added that he was reluctant to speak with reporters "because they asked questions so fast you don't have time to answer one before they ask you another."
Once arrested, Linzie Williams also made a complete confession to Sherriff Sweeten and a deputy as well as his parents. He identified Wingate and Emmett Pettiette as being his partners in the Eustace robbery.
Later Williams was relocated to the Palestine jail at a special request of his mother since she wanted to be able to “…provide him special food items and do other things for him while he was awaiting trial. “ Also, she was “Stoutly insisting that the boy had always kept out of trouble [and] she blamed Wingate and Pettiette for enticing her son into participation in the robbery."
At one time Sherriff Sweeten and other officials unsuccessfully sought Wingate at his home near Montalba but then got information that he might be located in a house in the Brushy Creek community so the officials headed over there.
As the officers approached the house where Wingate had been reported seen, as the reporter put it, "Just as the officers arrived a man ran out of the house through the back door, came around the house and dashed as fast as he could down the road." Officers shouted orders for him to surrender, but the suspect continued to run and the officers fired at him. Then he ran away into the darkness. Thinking the runner was Wingate, the officers set out in pursuit and when he was apprehended they discovered it wasn't Wingate but actually a local man named as Joe Herrington. His story provided some interesting details.
Herrington told officers that he "had been threatened by another suitor of the lady whom he was visiting at the house, and he thought his time had come when the officers drove up to the house." It turned out that as he fled he had been struck by the officers' return fire, and Jess Sweeten’s shotgun blast had done the most damage. These wounds did not prove serious and he was treated as he was returned to Palestine. Meanwhile officers telegraphed other areas seeking to locate the fugitive Wingate.
Meanwhile Linzie Williams was discussing the robbery. He related that Wingate - who Williams said was the instigator of the crime - and he and Pettiette had initially decided to rob the First State Bank at Mabank but upon arrival they found "That things didn't look just right." So at first they decided to go back home, but then Wingate suggested that they head for Eustace and the bank there. Upon arrival, Wingate had gone into the bank, armed with a .22 caliber automatic rifle. Then after the job they drove back to Malakoff, then to Cross Roads and on to Cayuga. On the way they paused in the woods and divided the loot equally.
When Williams was seized authorities also took his car which was parked at his home. The blue-black Chevrolet had been identified and one interesting future was the "the taped windshield, which had been noticed by several people, had been removed and had not been replaced."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.