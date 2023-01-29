I look forward to Anne Adam's articles in the Athens Review as she delves into events & places in the early history of our city and county.
Having been here a few years, I can relate to many of her writings and on several occasions have been inspired to write sharing my remembrances.
Anne's most recent article was about The Deen Hotel that stood on the corner of Palestine &
College Streets where the First State Bank now stands. The old aristocrat was widely known in its heyday serving through the years as a well-known place to stay, headquarters for the bus station, home of the
Deen Hotel coffee shop (known for good food), a meeting place for big deals in the oil business as well as Real Estate dealings.
Now to the meat of my story: The Deen Hotel was a wedding venue - - my first marriage (in 1939!) took place in this glorious old building. Here is the story which explains my marriage while in the first grade at Athens Grammer School.
Barnum & Baily circus events drew large crowds in those days because there was not much competition in the entertainment field. One of the most popular acts in the circus performances was provided by a midget named Tom Thumb who began with the circus in the 1930's. Tom Thumb decided to get married and the circus jumped on this as a good publicity maneuver midgets were not that common in the entertainment industry - - so they go worlds of good publicity from showcasing this wedding.
The Tom Thumb wedding became a popular fund raiser for schools and many other organizations. Here in Athens, a mock wedding was successful in raising funds for the PTA
I was Tom Thumb and Edwina Hart was the Mrs. Tom Thumb. We put the play on in the Deen Hotel and at Athens High School to large crowds.
Edwina and I went through school here and attended ex-student activities up until "COVID," We had a lot of fun using this piece of history as a "shocked' and watching the expressions of people until they got an explanation.
The accompanying photo shows most of the participants in the play "The Tom Thumb Wedding" - how many can you remember?
Mrs. Ellie (Ora) Hart was my first grade teacher & co-producer with Mrs. Odie Mae Norwood (1 st grade) and Miss Annie Boone (2nd grade). The Hart residence still stands at the corner of Hawn & Larue Streets and when on occasion I drive by there, I feel appreciation for "Miss Ellie", a wonderful teacher.
TOM THUMB WEDDING
TOP ROW
Tommy Dun nig an, Bride ' s Grandfather
Billy Frank Davis , Announcer
Ben
SECOND ROJw
Mary Ann La Rue , Bride ' s Mother
James W a than, Bride ' s Father
John Witte , Grooms Friend
Jimmy Mitchell , Groom Edwina Hart , Bride
Hamby Kelpen , Best Man Bob LeMay, Groomsman Ernest Dean, Usher
THIRD ROW
James Baker , Friend of Bride
Dan Mitchell , Usher
Finley Odom, Groomsman
Jimmy Frizz ell , Groomsman Billy Keatts , Groomsman Bill Day, Groomsman
Roy Truitt , Bride’s Uncle Fred McGuffey, Groomsman
FOURTH ROW
Herbert Gatlin, Minister Buddy Woods, Jimmy Hornsby
NOT SH0WN IN PICTURE
Carol Stir man, Maid of Honor
Norene Walker , Flower Girl
Martha Jean Reed , Flower Girl
Bobby Milstead , Padlock Bearer
Wanda McClure , Beverly Lamb ,
Jerry Cox , Jean Hendrii,
Sue Connally , Maudine Pitts , Bride Maids
Keetah Life , Aunt of the Bride
Theresa Eiden, Bride ' s Grandmother
Alice Pugh , Friend of Bride
Reba Cochran, Groom v s Mother
Linden Earl Jones , Groom' s Father
DIRECTORS
Mrs . Ora Hart
Mrs . Odie Mae Norwood
Miss Annie Boone
MRS . HART
Janice Pace , Groom' s Aunt
Wayne Smith , Groom' s Uncle
Maj orie Pace , Groom' s
Grandmother
Nelda Pirtle , Groom' s Friend
Patricia Jones , Candle—Lighter
Juanita Hall um, Candle—Lighter
