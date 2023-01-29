1-26-23 Mitchell Photo.jpg

I look forward to Anne Adam's articles in the Athens Review as she delves into events & places in the early history of our city and county.

Having been here a few years, I can relate to many of her writings and on several occasions have been inspired to write sharing my remembrances.

Anne's most recent article was about The Deen Hotel that stood on the corner of Palestine &

College Streets where the First State Bank now stands. The old aristocrat was widely known in its heyday serving through the years as a well-known place to stay, headquarters for the bus station, home of the

Deen Hotel coffee shop (known for good food), a meeting place for big deals in the oil business as well as Real Estate dealings.

Now to the meat of my story: The Deen Hotel was a wedding venue - - my first marriage (in 1939!) took place in this glorious old building. Here is the story which explains my marriage while in the first grade at Athens Grammer School.

Barnum & Baily circus events drew large crowds in those days because there was not much competition in the entertainment field. One of the most popular acts in the circus performances was provided by a midget named Tom Thumb who began with the circus in the 1930's. Tom Thumb decided to get married and the circus jumped on this as a good publicity maneuver midgets were not that common in the entertainment industry - - so they go worlds of good publicity from showcasing this wedding.

The Tom Thumb wedding became a popular fund raiser for schools and many other organizations. Here in Athens, a mock wedding was successful in raising funds for the PTA

I was Tom Thumb and Edwina Hart was the Mrs. Tom Thumb. We put the play on in the Deen Hotel and at Athens High School to large crowds.

Edwina and I went through school here and attended ex-student activities up until "COVID," We had a lot of fun using this piece of history as a "shocked' and watching the expressions of people until they got an explanation.

The accompanying photo shows most of the participants in the play "The Tom Thumb Wedding" - how many can you remember?

Mrs. Ellie (Ora) Hart was my first grade teacher & co-producer with Mrs. Odie Mae Norwood (1 st grade) and Miss Annie Boone (2nd grade). The Hart residence still stands at the corner of Hawn & Larue Streets and when on occasion I drive by there, I feel appreciation for "Miss Ellie", a wonderful teacher.

TOM THUMB WEDDING

TOP ROW

Tommy Dun nig an, Bride ' s Grandfather

Billy Frank Davis , Announcer

Ben

SECOND ROJw

Mary Ann La Rue , Bride ' s Mother

James W a than, Bride ' s Father

John Witte , Grooms Friend

Jimmy Mitchell , Groom Edwina Hart , Bride

Hamby Kelpen , Best Man Bob LeMay, Groomsman Ernest Dean, Usher

THIRD ROW

James Baker , Friend of Bride

Dan Mitchell , Usher

Finley Odom, Groomsman

Jimmy Frizz ell , Groomsman Billy Keatts , Groomsman Bill Day, Groomsman

Roy Truitt , Bride’s Uncle Fred McGuffey, Groomsman

FOURTH ROW

Herbert Gatlin, Minister Buddy Woods, Jimmy Hornsby

NOT SH0WN IN PICTURE

Carol Stir man, Maid of Honor

Norene Walker , Flower Girl

Martha Jean Reed , Flower Girl

Bobby Milstead , Padlock Bearer

Wanda McClure , Beverly Lamb ,

Jerry Cox , Jean Hendrii,

Sue Connally , Maudine Pitts , Bride Maids

Keetah Life , Aunt of the Bride

Theresa Eiden, Bride ' s Grandmother

Alice Pugh , Friend of Bride

Reba Cochran, Groom v s Mother

Linden Earl Jones , Groom' s Father

DIRECTORS

Mrs . Ora Hart

Mrs . Odie Mae Norwood

Miss Annie Boone

MRS . HART

Janice Pace , Groom' s Aunt

Wayne Smith , Groom' s Uncle

Maj orie Pace , Groom' s

Grandmother

Nelda Pirtle , Groom' s Friend

Patricia Jones , Candle—Lighter

Juanita Hall um, Candle—Lighter

