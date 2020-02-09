Like seining for fish
and coming up empty,
so is the dry ground that
is cracked all around
but I’m not giving up
still listening for the rain
to immerse the cracks
of the broken ground.
I can almost see,
I can almost hear,
I sense one day,
for the immersion
of the fallow ground.
No longer found;
to be missing the sound,
of GOD’S fresh rain;completely covering,
coming down, from up above, against the ground.
Thank YOU FATHER GOD
I’ve searched a lifetime for
YOU JESUS CHRIST
Glory be to YOU LORD
I’m found in hearing YOUR sound.
