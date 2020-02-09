pexels-photo-459301.jpeg

Like seining for fish

and coming up empty,

so is the dry ground that

is cracked all around

but I’m not giving up

still listening for the rain

to immerse the cracks

of the broken ground.

I can almost see,

I can almost hear,

I sense one day,

for the immersion

of the fallow ground.

No longer found;

to be missing the sound,

of GOD’S fresh rain;completely covering,

coming down, from up above, against the ground.

Thank YOU FATHER GOD

I’ve searched a lifetime for

YOU JESUS CHRIST

Glory be to YOU LORD

I’m found in hearing YOUR sound.

 

