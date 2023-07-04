By Guy Chapman - Athens Daily Review
The New Review
There are certain things they don’t tell you when starting as a newspaper editor, one of which being that there’s always the chance a random storm is going to knock everything out in your building.
That happened here at the Daily Review last Friday. Power, internet, phones…. Let me tell you: In this modern age, it’s hard to do much work when all the tools you rely on are electronic. Losing the phones for a few days sent us back to pre-Victorian age resources, but we managed to survive until repaired.
I also oversee the Corsicana Daily Sun, and that office fared a little worse two days prior to the Athens storm. A damaged roof and a flooded office has made the wait for repairs… highly anticipated.
Extreme weather events like last week’s storm always put things into perspective. Is this “the new normal?” I still think back to 2021’s week-plus long blizzard, or the more recent bout of weeks long humidity we’ve endured. Weather experts only say conditions, including for Texas, are only going to intensify in the years to come. And hurricane season is just around the corner, so we’ll be seeing how that affects the coastal regions. I’m not a meteorologist, but I’ll be paying close attention well into the fall.
At this point, it’s hard to say what the solution for our weather woes r is going to be: Wear warmer coats, drink more gallons of water, wear maximum blockage sunscreen, build levees, floodwalls, and floodgates around our homes…. None of these options sound appealing, but at this point, there may come a point where it’s open for consideration until we can start affecting some changes on how we process weather, and how it affects us.
In any case, the Daily Review remains open for business regardless of any temporary outages, and is still able to weather any storm.
All the same, we’d prefer some sunny skies or some light drizzle, and temperatures staying in the 80s for a few weeks….
