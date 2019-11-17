“For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father's house will perish. Perhaps this is the moment for what you were created.”
Esther 4:14
In 2010, a pole was taking in multiple countries with this question: Is religion a force for good? and a mind boggling stat the nation of Russia came in fifth at 59%. Why? November 9 marked the 30 year anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall. Writers such as Philip Yancey have written multiple articles about how the Christian church was the organization that got Russia back on its feet after the fall of the Berlin wall. The church was also the group that helped the wall fall. Yancey cites Sam Nunn, then Chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, saying “the Cold War ended “not in a nuclear inferno, but in a blaze of candles in the churches of Eastern Europe.” How did this happen? Did East Germany see the light one day while listening to the book of Romans? A case can be made That the churches made a huge impact on that moment not just because of what they said, but what they did and who they helped while doing so. Mordecai is pleading for help for the Jewish people from Esther. How does he inspire? By appealing to Esther's purpose for living: “Maybe THIS is the moment for which you were created?”
Here is the question: What is your purpose for a living? Christian service means breaking through what I think and actually serving In spite of differences. That’s living with Purpose! “You can’t know a person until you consider things from his point of view. Until you climb in his skin and walk in it.”- said Atticus Finch in to Kill a Mocking Bird. Serving the person is the same way.
Do we really want other Christians to do our work for us? Do we want other Christians to love our families? Do we want other Christians being with the children? Do we want other Christians to come to our rescue when we need it most? The Christian church in Germany before the fall of the Berlin wall rolled up their sleeves and serve God before and after the wall fell. Is today the day when you realize you were created to serve and do something special? There is only one way to find out. Be a force for Christ today!
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
