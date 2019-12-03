Holiday cheer is coming to Athens from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Texan.
The day will kick off with the opportunity to eat lunch with Santa. Ticket prices for that event will be $6 at noon followed by arts and crafts, face-painting and balloon creations for children at 1 p.m.
Throughout the day there will be live musical performances and the Yuletide Market where you can catch up on some holiday Christmas shopping. Approximately 40 vendors will be present.
The day will conclude with the Christmas tree lighting at dusk and a Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. The Theme is "A Superhero Christmas." Sponsors for parade are Athens Screen Printing, Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly's McDonald's, Atmos Energy, and Republic Services. The City of Athens and the Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present the parade.
“We are excited to partner with the City of Athens and Keep Athens Beautiful for a great citywide event,” said Marisa Gunstanson, Chamber president. “Bringing the community together and showcasing all of our great businesses and citizens is what makes Athens great!”
There are still spaces available. Katie Birk, Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator, said there has been a lot of interest so far, With 25-30 new entries Monday.
For more information please contact 903-675-7961 or email KAB75751 @oulook.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.