The Athens Economic Development Corporation and Texas Workforce Solutions are teaming up to host a Youth Work Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at The Texan in Athens.
"It is primarily targeted for graduating seniors who are not going to college or into the military," said Joanie Ahlers, AEDC Economic Development Director. "These are folks who are going to enter into the workforce. Our hope is to keep them local and have them get a job here."
While the primary goal is to match new graduates to businesses with full-time openings, there will also be some businesses at the job fair with part-time job openings.
"So if students want a job to work through their senior year, or if they are attending TVCC and they want a part-time job, we will have some companies looking for summer help as well," Ahlers said.
In addition to a job, participants could also win a great gift. Door prizes will include a Nintendo Switch Lite, wireless gaming headset, and a smartphone printer.
Ahlers said the Youth Work Expo is mainly for those 21 and younger. She said the Athens Chamber of Commerce will hold a traditional job fair at The Texan Monday, June 7, for all Henderson County residents.
For more information, call the AEDC at 903-675-4617.
