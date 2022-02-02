Youth Excellence on Stage, or YES, Classes are beginning at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday starting Feb. 3 through March 31.
"We do a lot of teaching theater through games, teaching how to convey emotions and other theater skills," said Kara Davis, board member and camp leader. "It is a way for kids to come and learn basic theater techniques, stagecraft, costumes and more."
Davis said that by the end of the classes kids are doing monologues and practicing their new skills in confidence.
HCPAC offers a youth performance each year and some of the kids performing have learned from these classes, while others are new to theater. This class is another way local theater is supporting and encouraging young artists and performers while building confidence and self esteem.
"The theater is a great avenue for children to be themselves and be accepted by everyone," Davis said.
Tuition is $100, with partial scholarships still available. For more information please visit hcpac.org.
