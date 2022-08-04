More than 80 children enjoyed a week of music, crafts, field trips, and much more as the Music and More Day Camp made its return last month. This was a hugely popular program for more than 15 summers and lots of local children have fond memories of going to camp with Barbara Railsback and her team of helpers, so there were a lot of families who were excited to see the program return.
While teaching at South Athens Elementary in the early 2000s, Railsback wanted to provide a camp similar to the one her husband and she had done years earlier at First Baptist Church and the Music and More Day Camp was formed. The camp has existed under Athens ISD, First Christian Church and now First Baptist Church after having to take 2020 and 2021 off.
This year also saw the return of seven high school students who were once campers themselves and came back this summer to serve as volunteers. Railsback’s husband and daughter are also part of the team that makes the program run smoothly as they serve as the camp’s musical directors.
Railsback said this year’s program was even more enhanced because of the many people from FBC who became involved by helping with media, financial help, choreography, props, and even making a spaceship soar.
The campers enjoyed attending music three times each morning and they also played games and made crafts. They painted their own shirts that were worn at the end of week performance called “Blast Off,” where they spoke and sang parts they had learned over the week.
Some afternoon field trips included hiking at the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society and the New York, Texas Zipline Adventures where they were soaring like eagles, which was the title of a song they learned.
The camp plans to return to First Baptist Church next summer and Railsback said she has continued to do the camp because she loves children and loves helping them be successful.
To stay up to date on all the children’s activities at First Baptist, follow Son Quest Kids on Facebook and next year after spring break, more information about the 2023 camp will be posted on the church’s website at www.lovingtheworld.com.
