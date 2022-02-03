Take a few hours this weekend and meet talented budding artists at the Texas AgriLife Extension Youth Photography contest. Meet the photographers from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the East Texas Arboretum's Women's Building, 1601 Patterson Rd., Athens.
"We wanted to let these young artists bring their talents out and showcase them," said Angel Hemphill, County extension agent for 4H and youth development in Henderson County.
Support the young artists while strolling the beautiful grounds. Photos will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 through 6. Refreshments will be served.
The event is being hosted with the intention of bringing awareness to 4H offerings, including photography, while supporting youth in the area. One of the categories was My Hometown, which encouraged them to get out in their community and find art.
Categories include Animals, Landscape, Plants/Flora, People, Micro and My Hometown.
Questions can be directed to Angela at 903-675-6130
