The first Henderson County Young Life Golf Classic will be taking place on Monday, April 10 at the Athens Country Club in order to raise funds for this non-profit organization with a focus on local youth.
There are individual and team entry levels available for $125 and $500 respectively, and all participants receive lunch prior to the scramble. There will also be silent auction items and raffle prizes. For more information, contact savannahkali7@gmail.com or 903-203-0319.
One mulligan will be available per person and a second shot on number 13 at 100 yard shots will be available for $10 each. Registration can also be found online at https://hendersoncounty.younglife.team/henderson-county-young-life-golf-tournament.
Young Life began in Henderson County around 1975 after theCurtis Mathes Corporation funded the beginning of Young Life here because of their passion for children. At one time, Athens was the smallest town in the United States with a full-time Young Life program.
Young Life meets students where they’re at and with the changes that have occurred over the last decade, especially the last few years, it has made it more difficult to reach everyone they would like to.
Dr. Ken Lemmon and his wife Paula, who have been involved with Young Life since 1980, says, “The idea is to love on kids and let them know they’re loved and that we care.”
He also says that he continues to meet people who at one time were impacted or involved in a Young Life program. This has contributed to their sponsorship support, which include Master Sponsors UT Health and WaWa’s Seafood and Food Sponsor State Farm/Lona Mauk.
Other sponsors include Fulton Tire, Steve Grant Realty, Malakoff Truck Body & Trailer, K&E Hose and Fitting, Prosperity Bank, Athens Methodist Church, KCLK/KLVQ, First Presbyterian Church, Smith Lumber, Athens Country Club, Malakoff Nursery, Lakeland Medical, Hearns Surveying, Elder Dodge, Attorney’s Title, Bacon Auto Ranch, Texas Farm Bureau, Steve Woodruff, DDS, Cole A/C, First State Bank Athens, Lilly Enterprises, Vera Bank, Athens Daily Review, TLH Services, First State Bank Brownsboro, JBK Music Productions, and Pinnacle Golf Club.
The Young Life Golf Classic will serve lunch at 11 a.m. and tee off will be at 1 p.m. at 500 Park Drive, Athens.
Young Life is a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school, and college students through the United States and the world, with a local outreach at 7:37 p.m. on Mondays at The Ark in Athens. Their mission is to introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith and all proceeds from the golf tournament benefit the local chapter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.