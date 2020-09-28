September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, but every day it is important to watch for the signs and be a source of encouragement and support to each other during this time.
According to researchers, an increase in suicide may be another undesirable issue arising from COVID-19. Social isolation, losing a job, lower income, loss of family or friends to the pandemic are all possible causes of depression, anxiety and a feeling of helplessness. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas of Greater Athens is trying to reassure mental health sufferers that they are not alone and help fight anxiety and isolation through a new campaign, “You are Not Alone.”
It is estimated that over 40 million people in the United States suffer from mental health conditions. The group stated that it is now more important than ever for mental health issues to be addressed. “The You Are Not Alone campaign features the lived experience of people affected by mental illness to reduce stigma, inspire others and educate the public on available online resources,” NAMI stated. The group hopes the campaign will increase connection through various media, digital and social media tools which are offered in both English and Spanish, making connection possible despite the current climate. “We’ve experienced an unprecedented effort to support one another through this time by staying connected remotely,” said Ginger Morton, a NAMI Texas Greater Athens liaison.
“This Mental Health Month, we endeavor to turn the tragic and life-changing circumstances of COVID-19 into a spotlight on the need for long-term improvements in our mental health care system, so no one feels alone and anyone can find the care they need to be well.”
NAMI’s mission is to help those afflicted by mental illness to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.
The public can visit www.NAMI.org/YourStory and share their own personal experiences with mental health.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, approximately 132 people commit suicide every day. White males accounted for around 69% of those deaths. These figures do not factor in the attempted suicides, which were a staggering 1.4 million. Suicide is a tragic and permanent solution to temporary problems that leaves long-standing wounds for the victims family and friends and, If the attempt at suicide fails, the victim may escape death only to face permanent health issues and physical impairments increasing the their trauma even further.
Veterans Affairs states that around 17 veterans commit suicide daily. Those who abuse substances are twice as likely to commit suicide than those who do not. Alcohol and drug abuse can lead to depression, financial issues and risky impulsive behaviors.
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression are the most common mental health issues in veterans. Trauma and traumatic brain injuries can escalate these emotions and increase the likelihood of substance abuse.
The abuse of drugs and alcohol can be used as a coping mechanism for these feelings, but unfortunately can heighten the negative emotions one is trying to drown out. Mental health issues, chronic pain, trauma and medical issues are causes as well. In 2017 suicide was the leading cause of death for those aged 15 to 34. According to The Center for Disease Control’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, 43% of lesbian, gay and bisexual high school students thought of suicide and 29% made an attempt.
Transgender youth faced an even higher percentage with 51% of transgender males and 30% of transgender females making at least one attempt between 11 to 19 years old. Only 6% of heterosexual students reported an attempt in 2018.
Reassuring LGBT family members that they are loved and accepted seems to reduce the suicidal tendencies. Family members of suicide victims are often left with intense guilt for missing the signs, which can be easily overlooked. WebMD lists excessive sadness or moodiness, hopelessness, sleep problems or excessive sleeping, withdrawal, changes in personality or appearance, self-harm, recent crisis, talk of suicide or putting ones affairs in order as warning signs. This may include giving personal belongings away.
Intervention is key. If you suspect a loved one is suicidal, do not be afraid to ask them key questions: • Are you depressed? • Having thoughts of hurting yourself? • Are you seeing a therapist or taking medication? Let them know that you are there for support and care for them. Encourage them to seek help. Knowing they matter to someone and are not facing the problem alone can help.
Seeking out professional help is often necessary. It is imperative those suffering with mental health issues seek out support.
The following local facilities are a wealth of knowledge and resources. Please reach out to them for direction. Local resources for assistance include: NAMI Texas Greater Athens: namitexasofgreaterathens@gmail.com Call To Recovery (substance abuse): call2recovery@gmail.com The Andrews Center 903-675-8541
